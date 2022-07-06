ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

2 Fantastic Days of Summer Fun in Port Huron

By Leah Tennant
awesomemitten.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much to explore along the beautiful blue water coastline, Port Huron, Michigan makes the perfect summer destination for families. From outdoor adventures to kid-friendly museums and restaurants, our family had a blast spending two days in Port Huron this summer. Thank you to Blue Water Area CVB...

www.awesomemitten.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan beaches in Oakland County, Up North closed due to bacteria levels

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - After this week's storms churned up Great Lakes and the smaller lakes throughout the state of Michigan, half a dozen beaches are either closed or under a contamination advisory on Wednesday, July 6. According to the state's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, four beaches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Port Huron, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron to spend $1.5 million to renovate Fire Station 3 – By Jim Bloch

Fire Station 3, on Port Huron’s north end, is about to get $1.5 million in renovations. The city council hired The Dailey Company as the construction manager for the project and it authorized the company to hire subcontractors and vendors for the rehabilitation work. The renovations are not to exceed $1,521,759. The Dailey Company was also hired to serve as the construction manager for the new central fire station to be built in White Park on 10th Street, south of the Black River.
PORT HURON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
1470 WFNT

Have You Ever Had Michigan’s Favorite Hot Dog?

The best hot dog in Michigan comes from a spot that you may have never heard of, but plenty of people have including musician Jack White and the late Anthony Bourdain. Anthony Bourdain visited the popular 24-hour Detroit eatery with his television show 'Parts Unknown' in 2013 and just this year, Jack White stopped by before leaving Detroit in April after performing two nights at The Detroit Masonic Temple.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Summer#Camping#Water Balloon#Wine#Fitness#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
awesomemitten.com

McCallum’s Orchard & Cider Mill: Fun on a 100-Year-Old Farm

I recently visited McCallum’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Jeddo, MI (located in the thumb) to pick fresh, juicy strawberries and cherries. Call me naive, but “berries” don’t come to mind when I read “orchard” and/or “cider mill.” It turns out McCallum’s offers so much more than apples.
JEDDO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Images of Old Detroit, Part Two: 1900-1975

We all know Detroit's nickname is The Motor City. But there are a handful of other nicknames bestowed upon the city. According to Deadline Detroit, they are:. Before we get to the gallery, here are just a few quickie trivia facts about Detroit:. 1) Detroit turned 321 years old in...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Detroit

Multiple Beaches, Including In Oakland County, Closed Due To Bacteria Levels

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has closed a number of beaches due to contamination. Officials say the closure follows this week’s storms churning the waters, creating high levels of bacteria. As of Wednesday, a total of 15 beaches are either closed or under an advisory. Two beaches in Oakland County have closed — Sylvan Lake in Ferndale and Crooked Lake in Independence Oaks County Park. In Washtenaw County, state officials have closed Independence Lake. The St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County is under a contamination advisory. In addition, the beaches in Porcupine Mountains State Park and Ontonagon Township Park are also closed. Click here for a full list of closure and advisories. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Voice News

84th annual Pickerel Tournament draws crowds to Algonac

The 84th annual Pickerel Tournament, put on by the Algonac Lions Club, brought crowds of people to downtown Algonac from June 30 to July 4. The Pickerel Tournament included activities and events for all ages, including a carnival midway and beer tent, parades, contests, entertainment, fireworks and more. This year, the chairman for the event was Andy Goulet.
ALGONAC, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Hot Dog Named the Best in the State

Nothing says “American summer” more than a delicious hot dog. In Michigan, it’s a tradition to grab a juicy, flavorful hot dog at a summer baseball game or fall football outing. I’m a vegetarian, but I personally think veggie hot dogs are delicious, so it’s one of my favorite summertime foods.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy