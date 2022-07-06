ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON HOSTING FOSSTON IN AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL – ON KROX

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINISHING OF GAME ONE – — Crookston had Blake Melsa on second base with two outs in the top of the third inning to resume play and couldn’t get him home, keeping Fosston in front 6-4 after two and a half innings of play. Fosston then...

kroxam.com

CROOKSTON, MN
Roger Calvin Carr – Obit

Roger Calvin Carr, 74, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away April 5, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center of Mayville, ND, early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Roger was born on February 12, 1948 in Moorhead, MN to Chester and Maxine (Trader) Carr. He grew up in the Barnesville, MN area and attended Barnesville schools. He later began working at various jobs including construction work and truck driving. Roger was united in marriage to Mary Stephen on August 23, 1996 at Moorhead, MN. The couple made their home at Felton, MN until Mary’s passing. Roger had previous marriages to Beverly Nodsle, Janie Seelye, and Beverly Johnson. From these unions 5 children were born: David, Troy, Becki, Kelly, and Bonnie. Roger moved to Crookston several years ago and until his retirement due to ill health had been a seasonal farming employee for the past 8 years for Owen Larson and his nephews, Ben and Matt Larson, at Climax, MN.
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD- JULY 8, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Classic Car Club and Sisters in Spirit on the week of July 5-8. The Polk County Fair and Kittson City Fair will be going until Sunday, July 10. Today is the deadline for students to register for the Fall...
CROOKSTON, MN
Sharon Rae Sims – Obit

Sharon Rae Sims (Tollerud) was born on January 19th, 1941 in Jamestown, North Dakota to parents Vernon and Dagny Tollerud (Johnson). Sharon passed away peacefully in Crookston, MN on July 6th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was baptized in Jamestown, ND, and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church...
JAMESTOWN, ND
SPORTS FEEVER – July 7, 2022

— — — Last week we told you about the District 9 Division II legion baseball alignment had New York Mills in the north. Later on Wednesday afternoon, I received the following email from somebody and they are no longer having New York Mills move into the north this year.
CROOKSTON, MN
Mary Jane Doak – Service Notice

Mary Jane Doak, age 67, of Moorhead, MN, formerly Crookston, MN, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Ness Lutheran Church, rural Gary, MN. A Time of Gathering will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at Ness Lutheran Cemetery.
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Expedition League is down to 2 teams

The Expedition Baseball League is down to two teams. The Grand Forks-based Red River Pilots recently stopped playing when their coach resigned and dismissed the players. This week, the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters announced they were ending their season. That leaves the Minot-based Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 1-4

3:11 p.m., A man lost fingers in a firework accident at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema. The 41-year-old man from Montana was testing fireworks by holding a tube when the firework exploded in his hand. 3:20 p.m., A large box truck rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck when...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Rosalie LaRae “Rose” Simmons – Notice of Passing

Rosalie LaRae “Rose” Simmons, 63, of Crookston, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sanford on Broadway Hospital in Fargo, ND with family members at her side. Rose’s life will be honored with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Celebrant Trey Everett, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5-6 pm. Graveside prayers will take place at Oakdale Cemetery following a light lunch. The service will be live streamed by going to Rose’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES HIGHLAND ADDITIONS AND HIGH SCHOOL REMODEL

The Crookston School Board met on Thursday morning for a special meeting in the Crookston High School in Room D108 to discuss and decide on the options for the Middle School Building Project. Board member Tim Dufault joined the forum via phone call due to testing positive for COVID, but member Patty Dillabough was absent from the meeting.
CROOKSTON, MN
Man escapes Becker Co. courthouse after sentencing

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are searching for a Bemidji man who ran from the Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes after being sentenced on an escape charge. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Robare was on $15,000 bail and went to the courthouse for sentencing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes police abandoned property and seizure auction to run through July 17

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CROOKSTON MIDCO CUSTOMERS PHONE SERVICE BACK UP

Midco phone service customers in Crookston reported outages late this morning and early afternoon. Since then, Midco has restored phone service and gave an update below – Update at 1:20 PM: All services have been restored, as well as our team’s ability to communicate. If you still see issues, please try unplugging your equipment from power. We are seeing a higher number of customer interactions and ask for your patience as we do our best to assist you. Customers in the Sioux Falls area may continue to see service disruption due to local power outages. Thank you for your patience, and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience today.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET TO DISCUSS BUILDING PROJECT OPTIONS

The Crookston School Board will have a Special Meeting tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. in the Crookston High School in Room D108 to discuss and decide on the options for the Middle School Building Project in the Crookston High School. The next regular school board meeting will take place on...
CROOKSTON, MN
Steeple Bell Stolen from Historic Chapel on the Hill Church in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The church bell at the historic Chapel on the Hill near Forest Hills Golf Course in Detroit Lakes has been stolen. The church which was purchased by O’mara Dunnigan and her husband last September has been undergoing renovations to become a small event center and bed and breakfast set to open next month. O’mara says in the overnight hours of July 6, the steeple bell which weighs at least 150 lbs was stolen from the property, “It was behind a locked chain across the parking lot…somebody either came with a side-by-side or a few people and hauled it quite a distance.”

