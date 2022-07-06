CROOKSTON HOSTING FOSSTON IN AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL – ON KROX

Midco phone service customers in Crookston reported outages late this morning and early afternoon. Since then, Midco has restored phone service and gave an update below – Update at 1:20 PM: All services have been restored, as well as our team’s ability to communicate. If you still see issues, please try unplugging your equipment from power. We are seeing a higher number of customer interactions and ask for your patience as we do our best to assist you. Customers in the Sioux Falls area may continue to see service disruption due to local power outages. Thank you for your patience, and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience today.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO