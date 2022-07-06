Frontline Fightback - Series 2: Episode 8

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
A man caught in a Craigslist 'honeytrap' was murdered in his own flat, a court has heard. Vishal Gohel, 44, thought he had arranged a 'sexual liason' with three young women at his flat in Herts near Watford via goods and services site Craigslist. Instead, he was gagged and beaten...
Lawyers for a retired farmer accused of murdering his wife in 1982 say he would have been "mad" to hide her body in a septic tank at their home. David Venables, 89, from Worcestershire, denies the murder of Brenda Venables after rekindling an affair with another woman. Mrs Venables' body...
A man who was found guilty of raping a child has been sentenced to eight years in a young offenders institute. Nathan Mossley, 20, raped a child under the age of 13 at least three times between 27 December 2019 and 24 May 2021. Lincolnshire Police said the abuse was...
A Met Police officer jailed for taking photographs of the bodies of two murdered women also boasted of covering up an attack on a group of Asian men. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found messages sent by Deniz Jaffer to a WhatsApp group. In them the former PC...
An "angry, violent" and "strange man" who murdered police community support officer Julia James while she walked her dog has been jailed for life. Callum Wheeler beat Mrs James to death with a metal bar after "ambushing" her near her Kent home in April 2021. Her son described Wheeler, 22,...
A Montrose mechanic was killed after he started the engine of the vehicle he was working under and was dragged across a road, an inquiry has revealed. Darius Zamylko, 44, was working at his garage in the Angus town when the incident happened in April 2021. He died at Ninewells...
A man who was found with serious injuries at the bottom of a cliff following the death of his wife has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter. Kaushik Solanki, 55, admitted to the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to a mental illness. His wife, Manisha Solanki, was found...
A woman who failed a roadside eye test after driving more than 200 miles (322km) has had her licence revoked, police said. Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had received a report about the woman's "manner of driving" before stopping the vehicle. She "failed to read"...
A father and son who were involved in an illegal puppy farm in Moray have been banned from keeping animals for 10 years. Samuel Ronald Hessin, 49, and Samuel Arthur Hessin, 22, admitted charges including animal welfare offences. It came after dozens of dogs were rescued in an operation involving...
The Attorney General has been asked to review a sentence given to a former soldier who murdered his neighbours while their children slept upstairs. Collin Reeves, 35, killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November following a long-running dispute about parking. Reeves was handed a life...
Free transport could be offered to late-night staff in Newcastle after the council agreed to protect workers. The City Council wants to develop a policy which would mean new late-night licences were dependant on venues providing transport for staff. It is aimed at protecting those who cannot afford a taxi...
Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a man in his 40s died after a two-vehicle crash in Devon. Officers were called to the crash which involved a white VW Transporter and a black BMW Adventure motorcycle at Taunton Cross near Axminster on 29 June at about 10:45 BST. The...
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Bradford woman Somaiya Begum have charged a man with her murder. Ms Begum, 20, was last seen at her home on Binnie Street on 25 June. Her body was discovered near Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford on Wednesday evening. Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road was...
Several men have been been found guilty of a violent raid at the home of former footballer Ashley Cole and a £3.5m tiara heist. BBC News examines the extraordinary way the case unfolded. It's like something from classic crime fiction. A multi-million pound diamond-encrusted tiara, made for an imperial...
A vice-principal has been given a four year sentence for making threats to kill and a series of other offences. Patrick Hollywood, 41, committed the offences while working at St Patrick's High School in Keady, County Armagh, between 2016 and 2018. In May, Hollywood pleaded guilty to seven charges of...
Seven people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the blaze near Burnthill Lane in Rugeley at about 03:15 BST. The injuries suffered are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said. An...
A drink-driver jailed for paralysing a man has been given a life sentence for murder after his victim died. Samuel Rogers, from Walsall, "deliberately drove" into Paul Maloney on Melchett Road, King's Norton, Birmingham, in 2015, police said. Mr Maloney died 14 months after the crash which also left his...
At least 15 people have been shot dead in a bar in the South African township of Soweto, police say. Police said gunmen entered the Orlando East tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning and started firing randomly at a group of young people. They then fled the scene...
New figures show there is a spike in animal cruelty during the summer and the RSPCA is warning an increase in pet ownership, coupled with financial pressures, could see this rise further. The RSPCA receives about 90,000 calls to its cruelty line each month, but in the summer it rises...
