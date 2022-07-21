ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hart to Heart season 2: next episode, trailer, guests and everything we know about the Kevin Hart talk show

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Although Kevin Hart has garnered a reputation in Hollywood as a successful comedian and arguably an even more successful movie star, perhaps people should get to know him as a phenomenal interviewer as well.

After an entertaining first season of Hart to Heart , which saw The Man from Toronto actor sit down with celebrities like Bryan Cranston, John Travolta, Ice Cube and Cameron Diaz , just to name a few, Hart is back interviewing a whole new batch of celebrities from the comforts of his wine cellar.

On tap to unveil a bit of themselves through some open dialogue with Hart are musicians Jay-Z and Saweetie and fellow comedians Chris Rock and Pete Davidson. This list of guests is just the tip of the iceberg and yet we can instantly think of a number of questions we hope the funnyman asks.

Here’s everything we know about Hart to Heart season 2.

When is the next Hart to Heart season 2 episode?

Hart to Heart season 2 premiered on Thursday, July 14, on Peacock . The remaining 10 episodes of the season become available on the streaming service on each of the following Thursdays.

Below you'll find an episode guide for the season.

Episode 1: "Pete Davidson"
"Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson opens up about his journey from pain to laughter as he reveals the origins of his comedy career, his relationship with the media and how he learned to handle intense public scrutiny."

Episode 2: “Jay-Z”
"Rap icon, business titan and cultural influencer Jay-Z stops by for a rare interview to talk about the strategies he employed to make his journey from a street hustler to a global brand."

Check out the sneak peek of this week's episode. After watching the clip, we're amazed by Jay-Z's raw, yet profound, take on the relationship with his father.

Hart to Heart season 2 premise

Peacock describes the Hart to Heart season 2 premise as the following:

"In season 2 of Hart to Heart , Hart once again sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The one-hour, uncorked interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful and humorous unfiltered conversations."

Additionally, Kevin Hart had this to say about season 2:

"After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart , I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business. There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else."

Hart to Heart season 2 guests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLDjf_0gWwTRKL00

Chris Rock on stage (Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project)

Kevin Hart has quite the lineup this season. For starters, let’s talk about Jay-Z. The legendary musician not only holds the distinct honor of being the rapper with the most Grammy nominations in history, but he’s also a film producer, business mogul and social activist. Oh, and we can’t forget he’s also married to the queen of music, Beyoncé.

Another famous guest with a famous partner that will be featured this season is Pete Davidson. Although Davidson has certainly gained notoriety for his work on Saturday Night Live , his private life also seems to garner its fair share of attention. That tends to happen when you were once dating Ariana Grande and now are living it up with Kim Kardashian. Since the latter has been so open about their romance on her show The Kardashians , will he be discussing his time with the famous influencer?

Now we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the fact that Chris Rock is also a guest on this season. While we aren’t sure how much the two men will discuss in terms of the infamous Oscar slap , we do know that watching the incident was awkward for Hart. Hear what he had to say during a Clubhouse conversation.

Other guests this season include Simu Liu ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ), Tracee Ellis Ross ( Black-ish ), Kristen Stewart ( Spencer ), Mark Wahlberg ( Uncharted ) , Seth McFarlane ( Family Guy ), Mike Tyson, Saweetie and Tyler Perry.

Hart to Heart host

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5mmt_0gWwTRKL00

Kevin Hart in Hart to Heart season 2 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kevin Hart must be striving to be the busiest man in Hollywood. The Philadelphia native’s meteoric rise to fame off the back of his unique brand of standup comedy has been an incredible one to witness. He’s worked with some of the world’s most sought-after actors and starred in many blockbuster films that have generated millions in theaters. His list of credits include: The Man from Toronto , T he Real Husbands of Hollywood , Jumanji , Night School , Ride Along and Think Like a Man .

Hart to Heart season 2 trailer

Judging by the Hart to Heart season 2 trailer, it looks like there are some fun conversations coming to Peacock.

How to watch Hart to Heart season 2

Hart to Heart is a Peacock Original series . If you’re hoping to watch the episodes, you will need to have a subscription to Peacock Premium . Currently, the platform offers both ad-free and less costly ad-supported subscriptions.

Those living in the UK should have the opportunity to check out Hart to Heart season 2 by simply utilizing their Sky TV or NOW TV subscriptions. Both options currently grant subscribers access to Peacock content.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Kevin Hart and The Rock Doing the Tortilla Challenge Has Us in Tears

@therock You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences ?? ?? This was fun - our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge ♬ original sound - The Rock. Last month, the immensely viral tortilla challenge debuted on TikTok and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Attempt The "Tortilla Challenge"

One of the funniest videos you'll see this week has to be that of Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson giving their attempt at the Tortilla Challenge. We're in the thick of yet another social media challenge, this time, we find people slapping one another with large tortillas while attempting not to laugh. As it goes, you and your opposition will be fitted with said tortilla while holding a sip of water in your mouths. For each round, players determine their turns with a game of 'rock, paper, scissors,' and whoever wins gets to slap the other person.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
John Travolta
Distractify

After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Dave Chappelle Surprises Audience at Kevin Hart-Chris Rock Show in New York

Dave Chappelle was the unannounced opener for the Chris Rock–Kevin Hart double bill at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night (July 23). To Radiohead’s “Karma Police,” and wearing a white Nirvana In Utero shirt, the controversial comic came out smoking a cigarette without any introduction other than his white, green and red letter “C” logo on the LED screens. The capacity crowd greeted him with abundant applause and cheered whenever he brought up the topic of “cancel culture,” which was frequently.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Mo’Nique Lands Comedy Special On Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Mo’Nique will premiere her first comedy special for Netflix after a public dispute with the streamer. Variety exclusively reported the Oscar Award-winning actress is bringing her comedic talent to the platform. No word on when the special will premiere. “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” expressed Mo’Nique in a clip shared on Netflix’s official social media accounts. More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Tyra Banks' New Dancing With the Stars Co-Host Revealed Ahead of Season 31

Watch: "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut. Tyra Banks is ready to hit the dance floor with a new partner. The supermodel-turned-TV personality will be joined by a co-host for Dancing With the Stars season 31, E! News has learned. So, who exactly will be Tyra's new co-host when Dancing With the Stars debuts on Disney+ later this year? DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, that's who.
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

135
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy