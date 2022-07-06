ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

90 Day Fiance Alum Paul Staehle Denies That He And His Son Were Missing

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yZwm_0gWwEEUZ00

90 Day Fiance fans will be familiar with the dysfunction between Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle. The Kentucky native flew to Brazil in August 2017 to meet Karine on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Paul temporarily moved to Brazil, where the two married in November 2017. Their return to the United States was documented on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 5.

What happened during, in between, and since their time on reality TV seemed very tumultuous. The duo often made headlines with their antics, including a video that reportedly showed Karine being physically abusive towards Paul. Unsurprisingly, the pair finally split in November 2021. They share two sons, Pierre and Ethan.

This week, new broke that Paul and his elder son Pierre were officially reported missing in Louisville, Kentucky. The reality TV star was recognized in a Missing People in America bulletin from early June, and the news went viral. Paul quickly made contact with news outlet TMZ to deny kidnapping Pierre. The Missing People bulletin has since been removed.

According to an article from TMZ, Paul is aware of the situation. He explained that he left for a work trip in early June, and took Pierre with him because the child suffers extreme separation. Finally, Paul confirmed to the news outlet that Pierre is safe and they are returning to Kentucky immediately to resolve the situation.

Paul told TMZ that he has had sole custody of both Pierre and Ethan for several months. During that time, he migrated between Pennsylvania and Florida with Pierre looking for work while Ethan was left in the care of Paul’s mother.

However, during Paul’s absence, CPS stepped in and removed Ethan from the care of his grandmother. Louisville Metro PD confirmed that CPS officials filed a missing person’s report for the father/son duo.

A subsequent article from TMZ confirmed that Pierre has also been taken into CPS custody and placed in a foster home with his brother. As for what happens now, Paul said he will fight for his boys in court. He will enlist his parents for help if needed. They claim to be willing to take full custody.

TELL US- WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS STORY?

[Photo Credit: TLC]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Paul Staehle's Parents Plan to Fight for Custody of Their Grandchildren

Fans of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé might have caught whispers that Paul Staehle went missing along with his eldest son, Pierre, in early June. Paul, who made his reality TV debut in 2017 alongside Pierre's mother, his ex-wife Karine Martins, appeared in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and returned to the spinoff for Season 2. The former couple also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Us Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno File for Divorce and Restraining Orders

After nearly five years of marriage, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have called it quits and subsequently filed for divorce, Us Weekly can confirm. According to court documents obtained by Us on Thursday, July 7, Jimeno, 30, initially filed his request on May 27. Everett, 31, later filed her own petition, in addition to a mutual restraining order.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Casey Anthony's Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony will always be a name that conjures controversy and attention due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Those involved have shown regret for the conclusions in her controversial murder trial, while Anthony maintains innocence and deadset to tell her story on her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Tmz
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I.'s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Gets Wrapped Up In Family Drama

Deyjah Harris is the daughter of Atlanta rapper, T.I. Thousands of people know her from the family's reality television show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle. In the series that aired for six seasons, Deyjah was seen as shy and not as talkative as her other siblings. Throughout the years, she's been vocal about her mental health struggles and hopes to get better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Lindsie Chrisley Claims Ex-Husband Will Campbell Was ‘Unwilling’ to Offer Support Amid Family’s Legal Battle: ‘That Was Really Hard’

Not holding back. Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about how dad Todd Chrisley's legal battle affected her coparenting relationship with ex Will Campbell. "[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I've ever felt in my life ... and with coparenting schedules ... that has been a little bit hard to […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy