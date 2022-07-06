90 Day Fiance Alum Paul Staehle Denies That He And His Son Were Missing

90 Day Fiance fans will be familiar with the dysfunction between Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle. The Kentucky native flew to Brazil in August 2017 to meet Karine on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Paul temporarily moved to Brazil, where the two married in November 2017. Their return to the United States was documented on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 5.

What happened during, in between, and since their time on reality TV seemed very tumultuous. The duo often made headlines with their antics, including a video that reportedly showed Karine being physically abusive towards Paul. Unsurprisingly, the pair finally split in November 2021. They share two sons, Pierre and Ethan.

This week, new broke that Paul and his elder son Pierre were officially reported missing in Louisville, Kentucky. The reality TV star was recognized in a Missing People in America bulletin from early June, and the news went viral. Paul quickly made contact with news outlet TMZ to deny kidnapping Pierre. The Missing People bulletin has since been removed.

According to an article from TMZ, Paul is aware of the situation. He explained that he left for a work trip in early June, and took Pierre with him because the child suffers extreme separation. Finally, Paul confirmed to the news outlet that Pierre is safe and they are returning to Kentucky immediately to resolve the situation.

Paul told TMZ that he has had sole custody of both Pierre and Ethan for several months. During that time, he migrated between Pennsylvania and Florida with Pierre looking for work while Ethan was left in the care of Paul’s mother.

However, during Paul’s absence, CPS stepped in and removed Ethan from the care of his grandmother. Louisville Metro PD confirmed that CPS officials filed a missing person’s report for the father/son duo.

A subsequent article from TMZ confirmed that Pierre has also been taken into CPS custody and placed in a foster home with his brother. As for what happens now, Paul said he will fight for his boys in court. He will enlist his parents for help if needed. They claim to be willing to take full custody.

TELL US- WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS STORY?

[Photo Credit: TLC]