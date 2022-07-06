ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, GA

CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level entire monument

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Authorities have levelled the Georgia Guidestones after the United States landmark was badly damaged in a bombing attack.

Dramatic footage captured the moment the guidestones were struck by an explosive device at around 4am on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, demolition crews brought down the giant granite slabs that were still standing, 11Alive reported.

The stone blocks were left in a rubble in an image posted to WMAZ-TV.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the explosion, and said it believed unknown persons had set off the device.

In CCTV footage published on Rumble.com , the structure is rocked by a large explosion before large plumes of smoke shoot into the sky.

The guidestones are a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta .

Sometimes referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the guidestones were erected in 1980 and consist of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs.

The GBI has asked anyone with information about the explosion to contact them on 706 552 2309 or anonymously on 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Bethany Levasseur
2d ago

i think whoever did this is disgusting somebody erected something beautiful that reflect different cultures different languages it was historical and destroying it is sick i hope they catch him incarcerate them and make them pay to restore it

The Independent

The Independent

