Suella Braverman tells PM to go as Simon Hart becomes third to quit cabinet

By Independent TV
 3 days ago

'Have you asked him to resign Larry?': Downing Street cat asked by reporters

The government’s most senior law officer has called on Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister suffered a third cabinet resignation due to his refusal to leave office.

Suella Braverman, the attorney general, said Mr Johnson had handled matters “appalingly” in recent days and “the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the prime minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.” Ms Braverman, previously a loyalist, said she would stand in a contest to replace Mr Johnson as Tory leader.

Meanwhile, Simon Hart became the latest minister to resign from Mr Johnson’s cabinet, leaving his role as Welsh secretary after the prime minster insisted on remaining in his role against the advice of colleagues.

The Welsh secretary was followed swiftly out of government by Ed Argar, a health minister – bringing the number of MPs who had resigned since Tuesday to 44.

Mr Hart wrote in his resignation letter he was reluctant to take the measure but felt it necessary due to the prime minister obstinance in the face of rapidly dwindling support in the Tory party.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP wrote: “I have never been a massive fan of Ministerial resignations being the best means of forcing change.

“Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible”.

Hart was third cabinet minister to go (PA)

Three cabinet ministers have now resigned, with Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak leaving minutes apart on Tuesday evening in a move that unleashed the disaffection of scores of Tory MPs.

Mr Hart remained until Wednesday evening after being among a group of cabinet members to gather in Downing Street to tell the prime minister his time was up. He was joined by Priti Patel, Kwasi Kwarteng, Grant Shapps and Brandon Lewis.

The Independent understands ministers went one by one to tell the prime minister to accept he had lost the support of his party. Mr Johnson heard them but refused to resign.

The No 10 talks came after the prime minister faced an intense grilling before opposition critics and Tory MPs alike on the Commons Liaison Committee, as the stream of ministerial resignations continued.

After being repeatedly pressed for a direct answer, Mr Johnson said “of course” he ruled out triggering a general election if the Tories force him from office.

Related
The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson news – live: Shapps calls PM ‘flawed’ as Mordaunt joins leadership race

Grant Shapps has said Boris Johnson is “fundamentally flawed” and one of his failings is being “too loyal to people”. The transport secretary, who is one of the Tory leadership hopefuls, also said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Mr Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.“He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. The Tory leadership race is heating up with Mr Shapps joining seven other MPs who have put their names forward....
POLITICS
Eight Tories vie for leadership in contest for Johnson’s successor

Eight Tories have so far put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation.Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.Declaring their candidacies in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid both said they would not only scrap the former chancellor’s plans to...
POLITICS
Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
Tom Tugendhat wants to ‘move on’ from trans debate

Tom Tugendhat said we need to "move on" after being asked if he believes "trans women are women and trans men and men" during a leadership campaign interview.Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the Conservative backbencher said: "It is one of those debates that demonstrates why we need to move on because it's really easy to make division where we need unity.”Adding: "We must never take away what it means to be a biological woman, but we must respect people who are in a different gender identity.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’

Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister.After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
Penny Mordaunt launches Tory leadership bid with bombastic video featuring Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Conservative Party with bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The unusual clip shared on Twitter featured Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claimed the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.Ms Mordaunt concluded the launch video by saying: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”The Plymouth MP’s narrator states that: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image...
WORLD
Hunt and Tugendhat vow to keep Boris Johnson’s protocol bill and uphold Brexit ‘revolution’

Conservative Party candidates Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat have vowed to press ahead with Boris Johnson’s controversial legislation to unilaterally ditch Brexit checks in defiance of the EU.The Remain-backing moderates have both promised to press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol bill, despite warnings it will break international law.Mr Hunt suggested to regretted backing the Remain campaign – saying he would be “very tempted” to vote Leave – and vowed to make Brexiteer Esther McVey the job of deputy prime minister if he wins the contest.Mr Tugendhat described Brexit as a “revolution” which could not be overturned. “There is...
POLITICS
Knives out as Tory leadership teams ‘create dirty dossiers on rivals’

Tory leadership campaign teams are reportedly drawing up dossiers full of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.With Boris Johnson forced from office by a seemingly endless saga of incidents casting doubt over his personal integrity, one senior Tory MP has warned “scandal now has a currency in the forthcoming leadership elections”.As a result, at least two rival campaign teams are claimed to have handed the Labour Party digital dossiers packed with allegations against their potential opponents, according to the Sunday Times – with even candidates’ staffers supposedly targeted.The dossiers are claimed to include allegations about extramarital affairs...
ELECTIONS
Almost 150 more people arrive in UK after crossing Channel in small boats

Three small boats carrying a total of 146 people have been intercepted crossing the Channel to the UK so far this weekend.Women and children have been among recent arrivals making the dangerous journey.The crossings confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday bring the total so far this year to 13,270, which compares to 6,659 by this point in 2021 and 2,459 in 2020.On Friday, Downing Street confirmed the Home Office agreement with Rwanda remained despite Boris Johnson’s resignation and suggested the first deportation flight could be made before a legal challenge against the policy is heard on July 19.The...
U.K.
