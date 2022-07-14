Shoppers Say Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Face Oil Is ‘Liquid Happiness’ For Wrinkles—& It’s 20% Off

Click here to read the full article.

We’ve shown a lot of love to vitamin C because of its ability to help with just about every skin issue, but we can’t forget to spotlight fellow antioxidant, vitamin E. It stabilizes the skin barrier, protects against photoaging (sun damage) and hydrates dry patches. This sure does sound like a sweet deal to us, especially since we found a celeb-loved, affordable formula that’s packed with this powerhouse ingredient and on sale.

Health Priority Natural Products’ Organic Vitamin E Oil minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, heals damaged skin, protects against the sun, fades scars and promotes collagen production. This multi-tasking formula is made from 100 percent natural and organic vitamin E oil, which is twice as effective and fast-acting as synthetic vitamin E, per the brand, alongside organic jojoba , organic avocado and organic rice bran oils .

Lucky for you, this versatile oil is on discount during Prime Day . It’s actually at the lowest price we’ve seen post-Prime Day, costing you just $20 a piece, so be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription to shop this deal.

Not to mention, Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of this specific formula. She told Well+Good that she “douses herself with it” on the weekends because, during the week, she’s working and has tons of makeup and hair products wearing out her skin. “I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she added. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”

Drew isn’t the only one who’s been reaping the benefits of this face oil . With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, shoppers are praising this product’s ability to soften skin, smooth wrinkles and moisturize.

“This product took the top spot as my new favorite vita E. I have been using it for over one year now and have not found anything I feel could replace it just yet,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This is liquid happiness for your skin.”

Handmade in South Carolina, you can also apply this unscented vitamin E oil to your hair to help with hair growth . Get yourself a beauty product that truly does the most!

“I have been using organic vitamin E oil as my serum under my moisturizer for over a year now. What a difference! I rarely ever need to see my esthetician anymore,” raved another shopper. “My skin is soft and dry spots have disappeared. I have very few wrinkles now and owe it all to the vitamin E oil.”

It’s no question your skin will drink up Health Priority Natural Products’ Organic Vitamin E Oil. It’s a skin-renewing formula that’ll have your complexion looking youthful, smooth and hydrated faster than you’d expect. Add it to your cart while it’s still $20 on Amazon .

