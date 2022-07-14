ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Say Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Face Oil Is ‘Liquid Happiness’ For Wrinkles—& It’s 20% Off

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

We’ve shown a lot of love to vitamin C because of its ability to help with just about every skin issue, but we can’t forget to spotlight fellow antioxidant, vitamin E. It stabilizes the skin barrier, protects against photoaging (sun damage) and hydrates dry patches. This sure does sound like a sweet deal to us, especially since we found a celeb-loved, affordable formula that’s packed with this powerhouse ingredient and on sale.

Health Priority Natural Products’ Organic Vitamin E Oil minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, heals damaged skin, protects against the sun, fades scars and promotes collagen production. This multi-tasking formula is made from 100 percent natural and organic vitamin E oil, which is twice as effective and fast-acting as synthetic vitamin E, per the brand, alongside organic jojoba , organic avocado and organic rice bran oils .

Lucky for you, this versatile oil is on discount during Prime Day . It’s actually at the lowest price we’ve seen post-Prime Day, costing you just $20 a piece, so be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription to shop this deal.

Not to mention, Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of this specific formula. She told Well+Good that she “douses herself with it” on the weekends because, during the week, she’s working and has tons of makeup and hair products wearing out her skin. “I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she added. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”



Organic Vitamin E Oil $19.97 (was $24.99)


Buy Now

Drew isn’t the only one who’s been reaping the benefits of this face oil . With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, shoppers are praising this product’s ability to soften skin, smooth wrinkles and moisturize.

“This product took the top spot as my new favorite vita E. I have been using it for over one year now and have not found anything I feel could replace it just yet,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This is liquid happiness for your skin.”

Handmade in South Carolina, you can also apply this unscented vitamin E oil to your hair to help with hair growth . Get yourself a beauty product that truly does the most!

“I have been using organic vitamin E oil as my serum under my moisturizer for over a year now. What a difference! I rarely ever need to see my esthetician anymore,” raved another shopper. “My skin is soft and dry spots have disappeared. I have very few wrinkles now and owe it all to the vitamin E oil.”

It’s no question your skin will drink up Health Priority Natural Products’ Organic Vitamin E Oil. It’s a skin-renewing formula that’ll have your complexion looking youthful, smooth and hydrated faster than you’d expect. Add it to your cart while it’s still $20 on Amazon .

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0gWvRevL00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together—Here’s if It It’s a Boy or a Girl

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Drew Barrymore
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Jojoba Oil#Avocado Oil#Vitamin A#Oil Can
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy