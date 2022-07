In response to the groundwater nitrate emergency in Morrow County, a coalition of food processors, an industrial dairy and an energy company working out of the Port of Morrow will pay for water filters for hundreds of people with contaminated wells. The Boardman Chamber of Commerce released a statement Friday saying Beef Northwest, Boardman Foods, […] The post Northeast Oregon farms, food industries to buy water filters for those with contaminated wells appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

MORROW COUNTY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO