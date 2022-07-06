ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Arrested for Theft & Contractor Fraud in Lake Charles After Customer Notices Belongings Missing

 2 days ago
Louisiana Man Arrested for Theft & Contractor Fraud in Lake Charles After Customer Notices Belongings Missing. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 6, 2022, that on July 5, CPSO detectives responded to a home in south Lake Charles in reference to a...

