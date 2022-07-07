This Is Just A "Stranger Things 4" Appreciation Post For These Three Heartbreaking Minutes In Episode 9
🚨 There are MASSIVE — and I really mean massive — SPOILERS ahead for Stranger Things , Season 4, Vol. 2. So, if you have NOT watched yet, do not keep reading, and save this for later! 🚨
If you're like me, then you've probably spent the last few days trying to emotionally recover from Stranger Things , Season 4, Vol. 2 . I mean, it was nearly four hours of absolute chaos as we watched all of our favorite characters battle Vecna and try to make it home to Hawkins.
Now, it's not like Season 4, Vol. 1 was a happy time. The first batch of episodes also hit us with quite a lot of heartbreak, especially when it came to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).
Namely, Stranger Things gifted us with "Dear Billy," an emotional roller coaster of an episode that followed Max as she faced Vecna while her friends tried to find a way to save her.
After the episode dropped, fans were calling for Sadie Sink to get an awards nomination for her performance. The last five minutes of the episode were, dare I say, perfect between Sadie's acting and the use of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."
And while we were all still reeling from Sadie's performance in "Dear Billy," Sadie Sink hit us with another awardworthy performance, this time opposite Caleb McLaughlin.
In the Season 4 finale titled "The Piggyback," Max once again comes face-to-face with Vecna, but this time she's not so lucky. In a heartwrenching moment, Vecna gets Max and tries to kill her in his signature gruesome fashion.
While Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) eventually summons all her strength to injure Vecna, it's almost too late. In the real world, Max drops to the floor as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) clutches her body, and what ensues is arguably the most heartbreaking scene Stranger Things has ever given us.
Like, Lucas trying to comfort Max as she says she doesn't want to die, all while Eleven is watching, but they don't know she's there with them. I'm crying just thinking about it.
I genuinely think this is the finest acting Sadie, Caleb, and Millie have done on this show, and I could give a very long Ted Talk on why it's so good. They really made me believe Max was dead.
Speaking about filming this incredibly emotional moment alongside Caleb, Sadie told Vulture , "I’ve known Caleb for what feels like my whole life at this point. We have so much chemistry and trust each other as actors, as people, and as the characters. We felt very prepared and there was security in that."
"It’s definitely not hard to do that kind of scene with a friend like that — you’re rooting for it. And you’re looking forward to their movie date on Friday and it’s not going to happen! There’s many things to unpack there, but yeah, I was very proud of Caleb because I’d never seen him do work like that on the show. It was really rewarding for me to have that experience with him, as tragic as it may be," said Sadie.
And, as if this moment couldn't get more heartbreaking, the Stranger Things writers revealed that Caleb actually improvised Lucas saying, "Erica, help!"
Basically, while binge-watching Stranger Things , Season 4, Vol. 2, fans — including me — were quick to share their love for Sadie, Caleb, AND Millie during this emotional moment in Episode 9, and everyone agrees that they deserve awards:
What did you think of this Stranger Things moment? Tell us everything in the comments below!
