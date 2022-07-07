ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYxpk_0gWv3iYk00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A small, largely rural county west of Florida’s capital experienced an unheard-of spike in deadly drug overdoses believed to be caused by fentanyl over the July 4 weekend, with nine people dying in the latest sign that a national crisis is becoming even more far-reaching.

In all of 2021, Gadsden County had just 10 overdoses, Sheriff Morris Young said. He couldn’t recall any being fatal. The state had even rejected a grant application to treat fentanyl overdoses because the county of about 43,700 people couldn’t definitively identify any cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid.

Then last Friday, calls to emergency services began flooding in. In addition to the nine deaths over the holiday weekend, another nine people were treated for suspected fentanyl overdoses.

“It’s shaken the entire community. I feel their pain,” Young said Wednesday. “I’m really treating this like we had a hurricane coming into town. It means that much to me that we could lose people in such a short period of time.”

Gadsden County is largely known for its vegetable and livestock farms, historic Southern buildings and antique shops. Many families have known each other for generations. County Commission Chairman Ron Green said among the families of victims he knew were the children of a woman in her 60s who died over the weekend.

“They didn’t even realize their mother was using again,” Green said. “This brought an alarming notice to them. Unfortunately, it’s too late.”

While the victims were 34 or older, Green worries younger people could be endangered, “if we can’t hurry up and get it off the streets.”

Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, and dealers lace it in with other illegal drugs to boost their addictiveness. Law enforcement officials say most people affected don’t know it’s in the illegal drugs they’re buying — in amounts that otherwise wouldn’t necessarily be deadly.

The problem has become so acute that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning three months ago about what it called “mass-overdose events.” It cited dozens of deaths in more than a half-dozen clusters in recent months in locations ranging from the small town of Cortez, Colorado, with fewer than 9,000 residents, to major cities such as Washington, D.C.

DISC Village is a nonprofit drug treatment center with services throughout Florida’s Big Bend, the cluster of counties where the Panhandle meets the state’s peninsula. It includes Gadsden County as well as Tallahassee, the state capital.

“In these last six months I’ve seen the most overdoses that I’ve ever seen since I’ve been working here,” said Jennifer Travieso, who has worked at DISC for 17 years. “It’s definitely fentanyl and it’s in drugs we wouldn’t expect it to be in, for example cocaine or marijuana or methamphetamines.”

“For the dealers, with fentanyl and other opioids, they want to make sure people get hooked to keep their sales up,” Young said.

He gave an example of just how powerful the addiction can be. One of the men treated for an overdose on Friday was released from a hospital Sunday, only to return after a second overdose on Tuesday. Young said he had helped the same man get a job about a month ago.

“This is the scary part,” Young said. “These people, even with the fear of the fentanyl and that they could die, they’re still going to take a chance going out there and getting these drugs. These are some of the addicts that are truly, truly addicted.”

He said investigators are trying to trace the source of the drugs laced with fentanyl. He believes it arrived in the county prepackaged, so it’s possible local dealers weren’t aware they were selling fentanyl. Either way, he wants severe punishment for those involved.

“We’re hoping to push these cases to murder cases,” Young said.

Young and other law enforcement plan to meet Thursday with officials from the Department of Children and Families and the state’s surgeon general to discuss how to address the problem.

Young said EMTs have access to overdose treatments like naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, but deputies do not. He said he wants to immediately get supplies in the hands of his officers and have them trained on their use.

“Fentanyl was not even on my radar, and that changed about 9 o’clock on Friday night,” Young said.

Comments / 17

Chadg9ball
4d ago

Our government’s to worried about gun violence to stop the illegal drugs from coming across our southern border. If they admitted theirs a drug problem,they’d also have to admit there’s a border problem.

Reply(5)
13
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida Fentanyl Fight: Rash of overdoses rocking communities

QUINCY, Fla. - State and local authorities are working "feverishly" to fight the distribution of fentanyl in Florida after a string of overdose deaths over the weekend rocked the rural community of Gadsden County. Nine deaths in the county are suspected to have been caused by fentanyl, likely involving people...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Florida Prisons Propose Cutting Family Visitations, Drawing Sharp Objections

Florida’s state-run prisons would be allowed to cut visitation with inmates in half to mirror staffing shortages under new rules proposed this week by the state Department of Corrections. Advocates for inmates and their families object, saying visitation is a boon to inmate behavior and helps maintain family ties...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

West Virginia man charged with felony in US Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been arrested on charges that he participated in violence during the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Bayard, is accused of repeatedly throwing a hard object at a Capitol door as police officers tried to secure the building on the other side of the glass window, according to court documents. Gordon allegedly also kicked the door in order to gain entry and yelled obscenities at officers. Gordon was arrested Friday in Martinsburg. He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., with felony civil disorder and five misdemeanors, including destruction of government property. It wasn’t immediately known whether Gordon has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.
MARTINSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
Gadsden County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Cortez, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Gadsden County, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

State officials are cracking down on fentanyl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With the recent deaths connected to fentanyl in Gadsden County, the state is looking to put an end to the use of the highly-fatal opiate. To assist in the recovery efforts, the Department of Children and Families is deploying more than 200 Narcan kits to help treat overdoses in the county.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday. The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower. Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue He is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure and other counts.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Opioids#Fentanyl#Naloxone#Sheriff Morris Young#Southern#County Commission
The Associated Press

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia said Sunday that a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, issued a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

‘Aggressive alligator’ forces Florida park to close temporarily

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A Florida park closed Sunday morning because of an “aggressive alligator,” according to the Mount Dora Police Department. The police department said Palm Island Park would reopen sometime in the future, but no other details about the alligator or reopening date for the 8-acre nature preserve were given.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Police arrest man in northwest Arkansas concert shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police have arrested a man on an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting that caused mass flight from a concert in the state’s northwest. Officers arrived at Parsons Stadium in Springdale soon before 11 p.m. Saturday to find a crowd fleeing and a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound in the “upper torso,” city police said in a statement. Capt. Jeff Taylor told The Associated Press he did not know who was performing or whether anyone else was injured in the evacuation. Paramedics took the wounded man to a local hospital where witnesses told investigators that the suspected gunman was Erik Navareyes, according to the statement. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers found Navareyes at a hospital in the neighboring community of Rogers. Police said hospital staff told them the 21-year-old had sough treatment there, saying he was in a fight and shot someone.
SPRINGDALE, AR
The Associated Press

Homicides down in Las Vegas metro area in year’s 1st half

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Homicides are down in Nevada’s Clark County in the first half of this year, but authorities say gun violence and domestic killings remain a real concern. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that at least eight people were killed because of domestic violence in the metro area in the first six months of this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
click orlando

Florida man issued $3,500 after 2 years of disqualifying for jobless benefits

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Eric Reyes could be the face of frustrated unemployment claimants across the state of Florida. The Winter Park man was unemployed in 2021 and 2022 for a total of 10 weeks, yet he never received a single payment between jobs because, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, his requests were “disqualified.”
WINTER PARK, FL
AOL Corp

Batch of drugs laced with fentanyl linked to nine deaths in Florida over holiday weekend

Authorities in Florida suspect that at least nine overdose deaths over the holiday weekend can be traced back to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl. The first victims, both women, were discovered dead on Friday in Gadsden County, located northwest of Tallahassee. In response, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the community, urging them to be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated drugs, and to come forward with any information they may have on the matter.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

985K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy