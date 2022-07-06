ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneveld, WI

Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCliff and Yvonne Hooks have turned their small cafe in...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

 

iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 6-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I've had for decades.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
Eagle 102.3

The Hunt for Dubuque’s Best Burger Leads To Paul’s Tavern

With temps skyrocketing into the low 90s and humidity to match, I found myself in a pickle trying to find a place to have a late lunch. Being 2 pm on a Tuesday, it was more challenging than one might imagine to find a restaurant open and still willing to serve me some grub. I looked online, but there has been a trend for places to close during the transition from lunch to dinner, which sometimes leaves me in a lurch regarding getting lunch.
DUBUQUE, IA
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pandemic#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin food pantry receives anonymously donated van

MADISON, Wis.— Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry said it’s easier to distribute nutritious meals to students this summer, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. Earlier this summer, the food pantry received a new refrigerated truck. The donation is worth thousands of dollars, and is now an integral part of bringing food to communities in need.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
100fmrockford.com

New beer festival coming to Beloit, featuring 49 breweries

BELOIT — Visit Beloit has announced a new festival in July featuring beer, food, music and more. Lager Than Life Beer Festival will have 49 breweries available and more than 100 samples on tap. Participating breweries are representing five Midwestern states and bringing various styles of beer, according to...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
TMJ4 News

FBI found Highland Park shooting suspect’s cell phone buried on Middleton auto shop's property, owner says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Illinois law enforcement agencies shared new details Wednesday into the Highland Park shooting suspect’s trip to the Madison area. Authorities say suspect Robert Crimo confessed to police that he drove to Madison where he saw another holiday celebration and considered attacking people there as well. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the FBI recovered Crimo’s cell phone in Middleton, a neighboring suburb of Madison.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
x1071.com

Illegal Burn Investigated in Grant County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a tip about an illegal burn taking place on property on Coon Hollow Road in Liberty Township Monday shortly after 11am. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was requested to investigate and extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an old trailer home had been intentionally set on fire by 73 year old Steven Lenz of rural Lancaster. The Stitzer Fire Department, the Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster EMS all responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The matter is being referred to the Wisconsin DNR for further investigation. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that it is illegal to burn anything other than clean wood in the State of Wisconsin.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

