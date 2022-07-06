UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — A tornado touched down about an hour south of Dayton in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado.

An EF2 tornado is categorized with strong wind speeds of 111 to 135 m.p.h.

Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram declared a state of emergency after a tornado touched down, damaging multiple buildings and knocking down trees, according to our news partners at WCPO. Two people were injured as a result of the storm, though Pegram said there are no serious injuries.

A tornado was on the ground around 3 p.m., and significant storm damage could be seen near the intersection of OH-28 and Dick Flynn Road, WCPO reported. Pegram said there has been extensive damage to the fire and police departments.

The roof of the Goshen fire department building is partially collapsed, according to WCPO. Other buildings in the area, including one that houses an Allstate Insurance branch, had their roofs torn off. A building that houses a driving school was also destroyed.

Pegram said the township might put a curfew in place as crews continue to survey damage and check in with residents, WCPO reported.

The tornado came while a line of strong storms was moving through the Tri-State, producing winds of more than 70 miles per hour and knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes in the region, according to WCPO.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for the area and the surrounding counties of Clermont and Brown at the time.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 Tornado hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County.

No major injuries have been reported, WCPO reported.

Goshen Tornado Damage Photos by James Rider

