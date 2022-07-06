ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr24U_0gWuvtdT00

GOSHEN, Ohio — A tornado touched down about an hour south of Dayton in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado.

An EF2 tornado is categorized with strong wind speeds of 111 to 135 m.p.h.

Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram declared a state of emergency after a tornado touched down, damaging multiple buildings and knocking down trees, according to our news partners at WCPO. Two people were injured as a result of the storm, though Pegram said there are no serious injuries.

A tornado was on the ground around 3 p.m., and significant storm damage could be seen near the intersection of OH-28 and Dick Flynn Road, WCPO reported. Pegram said there has been extensive damage to the fire and police departments.

The roof of the Goshen fire department building is partially collapsed, according to WCPO. Other buildings in the area, including one that houses an Allstate Insurance branch, had their roofs torn off. A building that houses a driving school was also destroyed.

Pegram said the township might put a curfew in place as crews continue to survey damage and check in with residents, WCPO reported.

The tornado came while a line of strong storms was moving through the Tri-State, producing winds of more than 70 miles per hour and knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes in the region, according to WCPO.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for the area and the surrounding counties of Clermont and Brown at the time.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 Tornado hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County.

No major injuries have been reported, WCPO reported.

Goshen Tornado Damage Photos by James Rider

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Man injured after found floating down Ohio River

CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, officials responded to a report of a man floating down the Ohio River at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said the 911 caller spotted the person from their boat and was able to throw the victim a life vest until Cincinnati Fire Department boats were able to arrive on the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs. While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Goshen, OH
City
Dayton, OH
County
Clermont County, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
WHIO Dayton

RTA adjusting its route schedules

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be making some minor adjustments to its route schedules starting July 24, according to a media release Monday. The adjustments includes these routes, according Dayton RTA. Route 11- Added stops on Cardington Road and Dixie Drive. Route 14- The first...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 taken to hospital after Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Miami County. According to Miami County Dispatch, a vehicle and a dump truck crashed near the 5600 block of North Rangeline Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. According to crews at the scene,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body recovered in river ID’d as missing man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a male that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been recovered. Positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near W. Monument Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Wind Speeds#Wcpo#Allstate Insurance
WHIO Dayton

One person injured in crash late Sunday night in Xenia

XENIA — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an accident late Sunday night in Xenia. Crews responded to the intersection of Main Street and Detroit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch. Dispatch confirmed at least one person was transported from...
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in June

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in June:. • Zachary Allen Pike, 27, a machinist, and Terri Ann Gascon, 25, a...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WKRC

Fire breaks out in Brown County home

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a Brown County home Friday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Krupp Drive in Fayetteville around 8 p.m. The power had just come back on following a storm. Authorities are still trying to...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Goshen to be without power for days following EF2 Tornado

GOSHEN — Goshen Township is expected to be without power for days after a tornado touched down Wednesday, Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram said, according to our news partners in Cincinnati WCPO. Multiple buildings were severely damaged by a tornado, that was confirmed an EF2 Tornado by the national...
GOSHEN, OH
WDTN

Search for missing man transitions to recovery operation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The search for a missing man has transitioned to recovery operation. Following extensive search efforts by the Dayton Fire Department and several assisting agencies, the search for a missing male in the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been suspended for the day. Due...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy