Big Lake, MN

Wrong-way driver arrested after 4th of July pursuit through Big Lake, Elk River

By Jeffrey Hage
Monticello Times
 2 days ago

A 34-year-old Clearwater man was taken into custody on July 4 after fleeing police in Big Lake and Elk River, including driving the wrong way on Highway 10 on multiple occasions.

The incident began in Big Lake where the driver, Justin Anthony Johnson, was the subject of a driving complaint.

A criminal complaint filed July 6 in Sherburne County District Court states that A Big Lake police officer encountered Johnson’s vehicle, at which time Johnson allegedly ran a red light on Lake Street N. and turned west onto Highway 10.

The officer activated the squad car’s lights and sirens and attempted to stop the Johnson vehicle. That’s when Johnson continued west on Highway 10 swerving between the two westbound lanes, the complaint states.

Johnson then made a U-turn just west of Lakeside Park at Euclid Avenue in Big Lake. The vehicle then began going east in the westbound lane of Highway 10, court records state.

The vehicle continued east in the wrong lane on Highway 10 until turning on 177th Street, near Cargill Kitchen Solutions. With the officer in pursuit of Johnson, the suspect drove with evasive maneuvers, including driving through parking lots and a “road closed” sign before going up a grass ditch and again driving west on Highway 10 in the eastbound lane of traffic, the complaint states.

For safety reasons, the officer ended his pursuit of Johnson.

However, the officer came across Johnson and his vehicle on 149th Street where Johnson got onto Highway 10 and allegedly proceeded east in the westbound lanes towards Elk River.

The Big Lake officer radioed Sherburne County dispatch and informed officers in the area of Johnson’s location.

As the vehicle approached Elk River, stop sticks were deployed because it was still in the wrong lanes of traffic as it approached the east side of Orono Lake at Simonet Drive.

The vehicle was being driven on its rims after going through the stop sticks. Sherburne County deputies and Elk River police joined in the pursuit with lights and sirens on.

The vehicle went into a ditch at Highway 10 and 146th Street. Johnson then fled on foot and was apprehended in the front yard of a residence in the 14400 block of 186th Avenue, according to the Elk River Police Department.

After being taken into custody, Johnson was transported to an area hospital because he had ingested drugs, court records state.

A check of the VIN number of the vehicle Johnson had been driving came back as stole from an auto repair business in Canon Falls.

Investigators learned that earlier in the day Johnson and the vehicle had been involved in an incident in St. Cloud.

In St. Cloud, Johnson was allegedly asleep in his parked vehicle when officers attempted to wake him.

Johnson allegedly struggled with police in St. Cloud and left the scene in the vehicle, driving over a curb and grassy area to avoid officers, court records state.

In Sherburne County District Court, Johnson has been charged with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer, a felony count of receiving stolen property, and driving after suspension- which is a misdemeanor. Court records showed that Johnson’s Minnesota divers license was suspended on March 8, 2022and had not yet been reinstated as of the time of his arrest.

#4th Of July
