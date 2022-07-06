Calvey Gets Endorsement Of 2 Former Opponents As Recount Moves Forward

Two former Republican candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney are endorsing Kevin Calvey, according to an email press release sent to News 9.

Jacqui Ford and Robert Gray made the endorsement more than a week after Calvey received nearly 50 percent of the vote over second-place finisher Gayland Gieger.

“I ran for Oklahoma County District Attorney because I’ve seen firsthand how desperately reform is needed within that office,” Jacqui Ford said in a statement. “Kevin Calvey has committed to bringing much of the reform that I have advocated for. His opponent openly says that David Prater’s office is a well-oiled machine and refuses to consider new ideas or any changes to the status quo. This leaves victims, defendants, and the community with no hope for meaningful justice. Voters have two choices in this runoff election. We can choose to continue the corruption and malfeasance of the David Prater era or we can restore the credibility to Oklahoma County’s D.A. office by electing Kevin Calvey who is committed to moving us forward in a meaningful and just way. I am voting for Kevin Calvey.”

“I ran for District Attorney to bring much-needed change to the D.A.'s office,” Gray said in a statement. “Kevin Calvey is running on a platform of reform to restore confidence in the D.A.'s office and I believe he can get the job done. Kevin is a smart and seasoned lawyer who has proven himself as a conservative stalwart for more than 20 years. I am proud to endorse Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County D.A. in the runoff and general election.”

Calvey is challenging the June 28 results, asking for a recount to see whether he actually received more than 50 percent of the vote, which would render a runoff against Gieger unneeded.

Gieger cited Ford’s endorsement of Calvey in a statement sent to News 9.

“Mr. Calvey and Ms. Ford have now aligned in accusing the hard-working men and women of the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office of being a part of a corrupt organization. Like politicians do, they make broad accusations without any examples or facts to back up their claims. I have successfully prosecuted several high-profile public corruption cases for the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office. When elected I plan to continue to pursue justice equally to all citizens, no matter their position or office.”

Officials with the Oklahoma County Election Board told News 9 that the recount will be done by hand and that it would be a lengthy process. There is no timeline currently for when it would be completed.