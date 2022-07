Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on the hit series “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 63. His sister confirmed his death Friday on Facebook. No cause was given. Dohlen played Harold Smith, the eccentric, soft-spoken shut-in who kept Laura Palmer’s diary safely hidden away – until it was stolen, and the character hanged himself out of grief. It was implied that he had been in love with the teen Palmer, whose murder was at the center of “Twin Peaks” world.

