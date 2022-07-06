ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Favorable weather helps fight against Electra Fire in Amador County; containment at 40%

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrNSh_0gWtl33300

Crews make significant progress on the Electra Fire in Gold Country 01:15

JACKSON -- Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.

According to Cal Fire's Wednesday afternoon update, the Electra Fire has consumed 4,112 acres with containment increasing to 40%.

A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. AP Photo/Noah Berger

"Humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity," Cal Fire said.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations in Amador neighboring Calaveras counties.

Cal Fire said the number of threatened structures remained at 1,217, but there were no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured.

The National Weather Service said overnight infrared satellite imagery showed a "waning heat signature" from the fire as relative humidity levels reached 75% to 90% and northerly winds were generally light. Westerly breezes were expected by afternoon.

On Tuesday, mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones in Amador County were expanded due to the fire, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 , residents were told to refer to a map posted to the Amadore County Sheriff's Facebook page . People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones.

In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings due to the encroaching are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. A map of the area affected can be found here .

Road closures are also in effect throughout the area. The following intersections are closed: Highway 88 at Tabeau Road, Highway 88 at Mount Zion Road, Clinton Road at Butte Mountain Road, Clinton Road at Amador Lane, Clinton Road at West Clinton Road

The fire started at a recreation area along a river where people were celebrating July Fourth. The cause remained under investigation, but Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman has said the location could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a cause.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Jumps To 65%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 2:52 p.m. Cal Fire announced Friday afternoon that mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas: Gold Strike Road and Clinton Bar Road in Amador County The south side of Highway 88 and Highway 26 from French Gulch Road in Amador County to the Calaveras County line Evacuations for the following areas in Amador County were reduced to warnings: Amador Lane, Canyon View Drive, Fig Tree Lane, Timber Ridge Road, Dunshee Road and part of Ponderosa Way The following zones in the Calaveras County community of Glencoe...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Pine Tree

Electra Fire Update, 4,272 Acres, 40% Contained, 1,886 Personnel

Amador & Calaveras Counties, CA…Fire behavior moderated overnight due to increased humidity. Several small spot fires were detected and mitigated with the support of intel platforms and night-flying helicopter operations. Firefighters continue strengthening control lines and mopping-up hot spots. Electra Incident Update AM 7.7. RESOURCES ASSIGNED. Engines: 168. Water...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Electra Fire Burns in Neighboring Communities

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The Electra Fire, located in Amador and Calaveras Counties, started on the 4th of July this week and is now well into day 4 of burning. The current size, as reported by CalFire , is 4,272 acres. The fire is 40% contained and full containment is expected by July 18, 2022. No structures have been destroyed, however 1,217 structures are threatened. One injury is being reported to a first responder. Evacuations are currently in place in both Amador and Calaveras Counties.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
County
Amador County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Jackson, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Residents Evacuated In Electra Fire Rely On Law Enforcement To Protect Homes

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Amador County residents who were evacuated due to the Electra Fire are waiting to return to their homes, but many remain helpless if their homes are targeted by thieves. Steve Lilly and his wife are camping out in their SUV at the Italian Picnic Grounds, along Highway 49 north of Jackson, not knowing how their home in the small town of Clinton has fared in the Electra Fire. “The sheriff’s department, I think they do a pretty good job,” Lilly said. “They have their cars protecting there and their roadblock signs up. If somebody walked in,...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans Unveils New Animal Crossings Along I-80 In Placer County

COLFAX (CBS13) — A trip through the Sierra may soon be a little safer for drivers and the animals who live there. Caltrans unveiled new animal crossing projects across the state as an effort to help prevent cars from colliding with wildlife. “Approximately 26,000 animals are hit each year by drivers,” said Tracy Robinson of Caltrans. The project includes an $87 million overpass along Highway 101 in Southern California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed $50 million for these types of animal safety projects. “These are definitely important features that we want to continue incorporating,” said Caltrans spokesperson Raquel Borrayo. The two newest crossings are...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Electra Fire#Gold Country#The Sierra Nevada#Cbs 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
mymotherlode.com

Electra Fire Road Closure And Evacuation Update

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting road closures and evacuation areas after receiving some updated information from CAL-Fire. The following road closures have been removed. – Tabeau Road at Highway 88. – Mt. Zion Road at Highway 88. – Clinton Road at West Clinton Road. – upper Clinton...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

County crews on duty in Electra firefight

At 7 a.m. the 4,272 acre fire is 40% contained as firefighters continue strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots. Full containment is expected July 18, according to the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit incident report. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It reportedly first sparked in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tree Removal Closes Calaveras County Roadway

Arnold, CA – A section of Manzanita Drive will be blocked off to through traffic in the Arnold area of Calaveras County today. County public works officials detailed that a complete road closure on that roadway will run until 3 p.m. today. The road will be shut down between Hillcrest Drive and Bonfilio Drive.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Were Some Firefighters Turned Away From Assisting With Electra Fire?

MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Containment has grown on the Electra Fire after it initially tripled in size over a span of 24 hours. One Calaveras fire department was left wondering why they weren’t called up to contribute to firefighting efforts. Bill Wennhold is chief of the Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District. They run five stations that cover 126 acres of steep mountain terrain and they operate 11 pieces of equipment. “We recognize we are always in a high fire danger zone,” Wennhold said. The Butte Fire ripped through their region in 2015 and took out more than 1,100 homes. So when...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy