US Marshals’ Operation North Star Captures Dozens Of ‘Violent’ Fugitives As Part Of 10-City Operation

By Madeleine Wright
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Marshals have successfully captured dozens of fugitives as part of a 10-city operation. One of the men taken into custody was wanted in Philadelphia for his role in the death of a firefighter, and another for his role in the South Street mass shooting.

Al-Ashraf Basem Khalil, the building owner charged with arson in connection with the June 18 fire that killed a firefighter, is back in Philadelphia after being extradited from New York City.

Khalil’s among more than 85 fugitives arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service last month.

U.S. Marshals gathered in a circle to discuss their game plan. They were getting ready to arrest a parole violator with firearms charges. They surrounded a house with guns drawn, demanding the suspect surrender. He was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

It’s all part of Operation North Star.

“Operation North Star was a 30-day targeted fugitive apprehension initiative in 10 cities throughout the United States,” Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said, “Philadelphia being one of them with an effort to reduce violent crime in those high crime cities.”

Among the fugitives arrested was 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen , who has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia.

“We all worked long, long hours over the last 30 days to arrest 85 people,” Clark said. “That’s a lot of individuals, and these weren’t individuals wanted for failing to appear at their court hearings. These were individuals wanted for crimes of violence, and that’s why we made them a priority. I couldn’t be prouder of the numbers that we produced during this operation, and I couldn’t be prouder that this was done safely and that nobody got hurt. Because there is a high potential of conflict any time you go after these violent fugitives.”

The U.S. Marshals Service needs your help tracking down three more fugitives.

(Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

(Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

(Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

They’re wanted for murder.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

