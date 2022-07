HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - An unwelcome summer guest is making its way across Pennsylvania once again. The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) is about an inch-long black, red, and white insect native to southeast Asia. It was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014. The lanternfly feeds on agricultural commodities produced in the state such as grapes, tree fruit, and hardwoods and can be detrimental for plants, local eco-systems, and native species.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO