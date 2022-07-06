Charles Alton Stone, Sr.

Frances Ruth (Franny) Long, 83, Of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4, 2022. Born on November 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen Brown Hayden and James Bradley Hayden. Franny married the love of her life John A (Buddy) Long at St Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, MD on June 7, 1958, and they enjoyed 64 years of wonderful marriage to this very day. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cathy Lacey (Jim) of Leonardtown, MD Karen Sager (Tim), of Tullahoma, TN, Susan Jarboe (David) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Buddy Long Jr of Leonardtown, MD seven grandchildren, Jeff Lacey, Brandon Daye (Kristen), Brien Sager, Daniel Jarboe (Sabrina), Nicole Edwards (Mike), Tyler Long, and Cody Jarboe (Taylor). She was preceded in death by her brother, Allan Hayden of Leonardtown, MD and her grandson, Andy Sager of Keller, TX. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Camryn Edwards, Aiden Edwards, Eli Edwards, Theo Jarboe, Caleb Edwards, and Claire Jarboe.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO