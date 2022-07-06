ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Linda Marie Buckler

By Brinsfield Funeral Home
Bay Net
 2 days ago

Linda Marie Buckler, 69, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022, surrounded by those she loved and adored. Linda was born on March 13, 1953, in La Plata, MD, to the late James Allison Robey and Ella Marie Robey. After graduating high school, Linda immediately began...

thebaynet.com

Bay Net

Rebecca W. “Becky” Norris

Rebecca Wood Norris, “Becky”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on July 2, 2022 at her home. Born on December 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Lucy Yvonne Wood and the late James Gibbons Wood. Becky was the loving wife of...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Edith Ann Goldsmith Montgomery

Edith Ann Goldsmith Montgomery, 91, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2022. On March 10, 1931, Ann was born to George and Mary Goldsmith in Bryantown, MD. In 1949, Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Bryantown Highschool. After graduation, she worked as a clerk for the U.S....
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Frances Ruth (Franny) Long

Frances Ruth (Franny) Long, 83, Of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4, 2022. Born on November 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen Brown Hayden and James Bradley Hayden. Franny married the love of her life John A (Buddy) Long at St Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, MD on June 7, 1958, and they enjoyed 64 years of wonderful marriage to this very day. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cathy Lacey (Jim) of Leonardtown, MD Karen Sager (Tim), of Tullahoma, TN, Susan Jarboe (David) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Buddy Long Jr of Leonardtown, MD seven grandchildren, Jeff Lacey, Brandon Daye (Kristen), Brien Sager, Daniel Jarboe (Sabrina), Nicole Edwards (Mike), Tyler Long, and Cody Jarboe (Taylor). She was preceded in death by her brother, Allan Hayden of Leonardtown, MD and her grandson, Andy Sager of Keller, TX. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Camryn Edwards, Aiden Edwards, Eli Edwards, Theo Jarboe, Caleb Edwards, and Claire Jarboe.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

George Aloysius Guy

George Aloysius. Guy, 97, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Clements, MD, passed away on June 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Callaway. Born on July 26, 1924, he was the son and ninth of 12 children, of the late Mary Agnes Abell Guy and the late Claude Eugene Guy. George...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Charles Paul Miller, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Paul Miller Jr. passed away early Sunday morning, June 12th, 2022. Chuck was born on July 27th, 1956 in Washington D.C. to Alice M. Miller and the late Charles P. Miller Sr. of Clinton, Maryland. Chuck was the oldest of five children and grew up on...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Mary Margaret Clifton

Mary Margaret Clifton, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away at age 72 on June 3, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary Margaret was also fondly known as Margie, Sister, and most proudly, Meme. Born on April 2, 1950, to the family of Thomas K. Beveridge and Gazella (nee Horvath), she grew up in Rayland, Ohio always surrounded by a huge extended family. She graduated from Warner Consolidated High School in 1968. She married her devoted husband, Wallace L. Clifton on June 27, 1970, and they raised four wonderful children together. She earned a scholarship and a BA in Mathematics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 1989 and continued her education with a master’s degree in Education from Johns Hopkins University, 1995.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Edward Brent Simpson

Edward Brent Simpson, 71 of Charlotte Hall, MD peacefully passed away on June 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his home. Brent was born on March 7, 1951, in La Plata to the late Joseph Brennan, Sr., and the late Sarah Louise Davis Simpson. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Brennan Simpson, Jr., James Michael Simpson, Sr., sister, Mary “Peggy” Bailey, and brother-in-law, Wayne St.Clair.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Francis Herbert Russell

Francis Herbert Russell, 92 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 20, 1930 to the late Theodore Herbert Russell and Agnes Violet Readmond. In 1961, Francis married his beloved wife, Dorothy Russell at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

George Earl Hill

George Earl Hill, 87 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 23, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William R. Hill and Jenny Hoffmeister Hill. On December 26, 1966, George married the love of his life, Genieva Hannah...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Raymond Carl Wilhelm

Raymond Carl Wilhelm, 75, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on June 2, 2022 after battling cancer. He was born to Alfred and Freda Wilhelm in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating Princeton High School in 1964, he went on to college at St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota and then graduated from the University of Pittsburg. He received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida Institute of Technology in 1994.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Saying Goodbye To Bert’s 50s Diner; New Owners Announced

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Bert Gagnon, and his wife Margie, took one last trip down memory lane as they dismantled their 37-year-old collection of license plates, photographs, and 1950s memorabilia. Bert’s 50s Diner, a unique Southern Maryland restaurant, recently sold to Busy Corner Buggies, leaving the family no choice but...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

WANTED: CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Dwayne Lee Sudduth

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Dwayne Lee Sudduth, age 43. Sudduth is wanted for First-Degree Burglary. Anyone with information in regards to Sudduth, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800. Sgt. Phillip...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Pet Of The Week: Curtis

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Hello, my name is Curtis. Let’s address the elephant in the room – Yes, I have FIV and I am okay with it so hopefully you are too!. Anyways, I am really just looking for a quiet home that will be patient with me as I learn to trust and be comfortable with you.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Police Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Nanjemoy

NANJEMOY, Md. — On July 8 at 2:18 a.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a single car crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was traveling on Maryland Point Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park COPs Unit Assists In Child Support Sweep

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Child Support Enforcement Unit in conjunction with the Lexington Park COPs Unit conducted a warrant sweep in the Lexington Park area for those wanted for child support. Two child support warrants were...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On-View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest: On June 10, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 21000 block of Great Mill Road in Great Mills, and located Kenneth Charles Whitaker, age 61 of Bryans Road. Whitaker had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for First-Degree Assault. Located on Whitaker at the time of arrest was a metal container containing suspected cocaine. Whitaker was arrested and served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Anti-Semitic Fliers Discovered On Multiple Properties In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. — On Saturday, July 2nd, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision in Lusby. Officers were alerted to over 100 plastic bags holding fliers affiliated with the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The fliers contained...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,430 calls for service throughout the community. Assault: 22-37925. On July 2, 2022, deputies responded to the Atomic Seafood Restaurant, located at 258...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

