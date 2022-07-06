ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lusby, MD

Thelma Gayle Moats

By Brinsfield Funeral Home
Bay Net
 2 days ago

Thelma Gayle Moats, 82, of Lusby, MD died on June 26, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born on May 27, 1940 to the late William Westley Shirley and Gertrude Garland Hall Shirley. Gayle grew up in Washington, D.C., attended Catholic Schools...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Mary Margaret Clifton

Mary Margaret Clifton, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away at age 72 on June 3, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary Margaret was also fondly known as Margie, Sister, and most proudly, Meme. Born on April 2, 1950, to the family of Thomas K. Beveridge and Gazella (nee Horvath), she grew up in Rayland, Ohio always surrounded by a huge extended family. She graduated from Warner Consolidated High School in 1968. She married her devoted husband, Wallace L. Clifton on June 27, 1970, and they raised four wonderful children together. She earned a scholarship and a BA in Mathematics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 1989 and continued her education with a master’s degree in Education from Johns Hopkins University, 1995.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Charles Alton Stone, Sr.

Charles Alton Stone, Sr. 88 of Welcome, Maryland passed away on June 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was born on October 3, 1933 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Joseph Vernon Stone and Mary Mildred Johnson. Charles was one of 9 children who...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Rebecca W. “Becky” Norris

Rebecca Wood Norris, “Becky”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on July 2, 2022 at her home. Born on December 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Lucy Yvonne Wood and the late James Gibbons Wood. Becky was the loving wife of...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Francis Neale “Frankie” Tippett

Francis Neale “Frankie” Tippett, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 30, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his family at his side. He was born on May 24, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to the late Elmer Francis Tippett and Margaret Jarboe Tippett. Frankie was...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxon Hill, MD
State
California State
City
Lusby, MD
City
Suitland, MD
State
Washington State
City
California, MD
Bay Net

SMCPS Announces Two Administrative Transfers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Transfers:. Ms. Jill Mills will transfer from Principal at Leonardtown High School to Acting Director II of Assessment and Accountability in the Department of Assessment and Accountability. Mr. Jamie Copsey will transfer from Assistant Principal,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: Why Todd Morgan Should Be Our Next Delegate

I write to express my strongest possible endorsement for Todd Morgan for Maryland House of Delegates District 29-C. I have known Todd for 40 years and worked closely with him for 25 years. Todd provides all the three key ingredients required of a successful representative of St. Mary’s County and...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Anti-Semitic Fliers Discovered On Multiple Properties In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. — On Saturday, July 2nd, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision in Lusby. Officers were alerted to over 100 plastic bags holding fliers affiliated with the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The fliers contained...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Raymond Carl Wilhelm

Raymond Carl Wilhelm, 75, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on June 2, 2022 after battling cancer. He was born to Alfred and Freda Wilhelm in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating Princeton High School in 1964, he went on to college at St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota and then graduated from the University of Pittsburg. He received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida Institute of Technology in 1994.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ann Taylor#Marriages#Casino#Catholic Schools#Suitland High School#The Ramada Inn#Navy
Bay Net

Frances Ruth (Franny) Long

Frances Ruth (Franny) Long, 83, Of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4, 2022. Born on November 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen Brown Hayden and James Bradley Hayden. Franny married the love of her life John A (Buddy) Long at St Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, MD on June 7, 1958, and they enjoyed 64 years of wonderful marriage to this very day. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cathy Lacey (Jim) of Leonardtown, MD Karen Sager (Tim), of Tullahoma, TN, Susan Jarboe (David) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Buddy Long Jr of Leonardtown, MD seven grandchildren, Jeff Lacey, Brandon Daye (Kristen), Brien Sager, Daniel Jarboe (Sabrina), Nicole Edwards (Mike), Tyler Long, and Cody Jarboe (Taylor). She was preceded in death by her brother, Allan Hayden of Leonardtown, MD and her grandson, Andy Sager of Keller, TX. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Camryn Edwards, Aiden Edwards, Eli Edwards, Theo Jarboe, Caleb Edwards, and Claire Jarboe.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Edith Ann Goldsmith Montgomery

Edith Ann Goldsmith Montgomery, 91, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2022. On March 10, 1931, Ann was born to George and Mary Goldsmith in Bryantown, MD. In 1949, Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Bryantown Highschool. After graduation, she worked as a clerk for the U.S....
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

George Aloysius Guy

George Aloysius. Guy, 97, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Clements, MD, passed away on June 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Callaway. Born on July 26, 1924, he was the son and ninth of 12 children, of the late Mary Agnes Abell Guy and the late Claude Eugene Guy. George...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Beverly Cecelia Bolt-King

Beverly Cecelia Bolt-King, 52, passed away on June 24, 2022, after a long hard fight with cancer. She was born on February 25, 1970, in Leonardtown, Maryland, to parents Joseph Bolt and Edna Bolt-Barnes. Beverly was educated in the St. Mary’s County school system where she graduated from Great Mills High School in 1988. While working a full-time job, Beverly furthered her education and obtained a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Columbia Southern University.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bay Net

Edward Brent Simpson

Edward Brent Simpson, 71 of Charlotte Hall, MD peacefully passed away on June 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his home. Brent was born on March 7, 1951, in La Plata to the late Joseph Brennan, Sr., and the late Sarah Louise Davis Simpson. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Brennan Simpson, Jr., James Michael Simpson, Sr., sister, Mary “Peggy” Bailey, and brother-in-law, Wayne St.Clair.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Francis Herbert Russell

Francis Herbert Russell, 92 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 20, 1930 to the late Theodore Herbert Russell and Agnes Violet Readmond. In 1961, Francis married his beloved wife, Dorothy Russell at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Danielle Nicole Hodge

Danielle Nicole Hodge came and left her prints on Justin and Dawn Hodge’s hearts on the 14th of June 2022. Danielle will forever be remembered and loved by her parents, as well as her grandparents; Joselito & Aurora Reyes, and Russell & Margaret Hodge. A graveside service will be...
HELEN, MD
Bay Net

Linda Marie Buckler

Linda Marie Buckler, 69, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022, surrounded by those she loved and adored. Linda was born on March 13, 1953, in La Plata, MD, to the late James Allison Robey and Ella Marie Robey. After graduating high school, Linda immediately began working...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

George Earl Hill

George Earl Hill, 87 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 23, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William R. Hill and Jenny Hoffmeister Hill. On December 26, 1966, George married the love of his life, Genieva Hannah...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Pet Of The Week: Curtis

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Hello, my name is Curtis. Let’s address the elephant in the room – Yes, I have FIV and I am okay with it so hopefully you are too!. Anyways, I am really just looking for a quiet home that will be patient with me as I learn to trust and be comfortable with you.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park COPs Unit Assists In Child Support Sweep

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Child Support Enforcement Unit in conjunction with the Lexington Park COPs Unit conducted a warrant sweep in the Lexington Park area for those wanted for child support. Two child support warrants were...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy