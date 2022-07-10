ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

7 Surprising Challenges of Renting in New York

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Don't let movies and TV shows fool you. Renting in New York is tough and much more expensive than pop culture lets on. Once you have an understanding of the New York real estate market , however, you can make it work for you.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Related: 11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Keep your eyes peeled for these surprising challenges that come with renting in New York and find the right place for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szT3q_0gWsqBPw00

New York Real Estate Is Extremely Competitive

This is less of a surprise and more common knowledge, regardless whether you live in New York or not. Allyson Waddell, agent success manager at RentHop , said the current real estate market is competitive for renters, especially during the peak summer season.

What makes matters even more challenging for renters is that the competition isn't prepared to let up anytime soon.

"As COVID-19 deals end and more people continue to move to New York, we expect this number to grow over the coming months," said Waddell. "Inventory does not grow at a rate comparable to the influx of those seeking housing, so competition should continue to grow between renters."

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVRs1_0gWsqBPw00

A Trustworthy Real Estate Agent Is a Must-Have

Newcomers to New York would be wise not to go it alone in searching for an apartment. Carolyn Gagnon , licensed real estate salesperson with Compass, recommends finding a trustworthy, reputable real estate agent and working alongside them.

"Real estate agents who are familiar with the area and understand the common rental curveballs are essential to your renting success," said Gagnon. "From there, know what your actual deal-breakers are -- doable budget (which can dictate if a roommate is needed or not), needed size, desired locations and building amenities, if you need a pet-friendly building, among other considerations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebDra_0gWsqBPw00

Prep Key Rental Documents, Now

Don't show up empty-handed or scrambling for key paperwork when the time comes to apply for your apartment. Gagnon recommends gathering together the following documents:

  • Recent bank statements
  • Recent tax returns
  • A letter of employment with recent pay stubs
  • A copy of your photo ID
  • A guarantor

Another important item is to know the difference between advertised net effective rent and gross rent. Gagnon said net effective rent is where landlords give tenants a discount and gross rent is what the landlord is charging in totality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SL5QC_0gWsqBPw00

You Must Meet Income and Credit Requirements

Depending on where you want to rent in New York, an applicant's gross annual income needs to be substantially equal to or greater than their monthly rent.

Waddell said potential tenants usually have to have an annual income that is 40x greater than the monthly rent. (This is not a typo.) An apartment that charges $1,500 a month in rent would require its tenant to make at least $60K a year in their annual salary. In addition, applicants must have an acceptable credit history. This means a credit score above 680.

What if you don't meet these requirements? This is where a guarantor comes in for application assistance. Waddell said a guarantor must make 80x the monthly rent. Interested renters that do not have a guarantor may hire and use online guarantor services to apply for the apartment with them. However, Waddell said this does cost money. Tenants that decide to work with online guarantors need to be prepared to pay back the company on a monthly basis moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6zvb_0gWsqBPw00

You Might Need To Pay a Broker's Fee

Some real estate agents require renters to pay a broker's fee -- and this can be quite expensive.

"A broker's fee can equal anywhere from one month's rent to 15% of the annual rent price," said Waddell. "This hefty sum of cash is usually due when you sign for the apartment, and can be quite costly when combined with the first month's rent and security deposit renters also typically pay."

Please note, however, that not all agents charge this fee. Waddell recommends renters ask their agent prior to viewing a unit if they require a broker's fee. If so, find out how much it is and when it is due.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pFfz_0gWsqBPw00

Sweep the Area at Night

Your dream New York apartment by day could be very different at night. (Read: noisy).

"Check the area around a possible rental at night to understand the city noise level you'll be sleeping with every night," recommends Gagnon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7oqw_0gWsqBPw00

Good Apartments Go Fast

Remember what we said earlier about the real estate market in New York being highly competitive? Renters cannot bookmark a listing for later and expect it to be there when they return. That listing might slip away from you as soon as that same day.

"Should a renter decide they like something when they see it, they will want to submit an application as soon as possible," said Waddell. "Good apartments sometimes go off the market in a day, and a renter's spot in line to view a unit could be the difference between acquiring the keys or walking away empty-handed."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Surprising Challenges of Renting in New York

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

See The 3 Upstate NY Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US

Three Upstate and Western New York cities have been put on blast for their crime rates and quality of life. But do they deserve the dishonor of being named among the 50 worst to live in the United States? We think not as these rankings come from the outside looking in, and it is easy to cast stones without living and breathing what a city is really all about.
EDUCATION
KISS 104.1

Only 22 Drive-In Theaters Are Left In New York State

Back in 2020, when movie theatres across the country were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters became a go-to spot for anyone looking to have some safe and socially-distant fun. The recent disappointment of the sale and closing of Sunset Drive-In in Middleport is...
MIDDLEPORT, NY
wdkx.com

New York State Directs Financial Institutions To Eliminate Bank Fees

New York State is cracking down and limiting bank overdraft and insufficient funds fees. The reason is to encourage financial institutions to “address demand for low-cost banking services.”. The insufficient funds and overdrafts fees disproportionately impact individuals with low-income. The Department of Financial Services sent the new guidance to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Warns Residents Not To Touch This Dangerous Illegal Plant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Renting#Credit Score#New York Real Estate
GOBankingRates

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida’s population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state’s various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small...
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 99.1

New York State Allows You to Turn Left On Red? Yes You Can!

There are a few common questions asked on nearly every road trip, near or far. "Are we there yet?" is a classic. "What is that guy doing?" is another and "Can I turn right on red here?" is one we have all asked at one time or another. The real question is "Can we turn LEFT on red in New York State?".
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

Is New York State Sending $1500 Gas Rebate Checks?

Over the past couple of years during the pandemic, people have gotten their fair share of relief checks from the government. Have you seen lately that there is a gas rebate check on the way? Is it real?. We dug around after seeing posts about it because it seemed too...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Channel 34

New York State American Legion establishes $1.5 million fund

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State American Legion has established a $1.5 million fund to address veteran suicide and homelessness. They will be unveiling the the new fund on Friday, July 15th, during the American Legion’s state convention which is being held at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NeighborWho

7 things to know about living on the West Coast

Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California(shutterstock / SvetlanaSF) Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Seniors in New York to be sent one-time $200 'stimulus check' payment

Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

NY State Agriculture Commissioner Announces Applications Open for 30% NYS Initiative

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced last week that applications will now be open for a reimbursement of 30% for the New York State Initiative for the 2021-2022 school year. The initiative will increase the reimbursement that schools receive for lunches from only 5.9 cents per meal to now 25 cents for any school district that purchases at least 30% of its ingredients from New York State Farms.
AGRICULTURE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
169K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy