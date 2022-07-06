ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking potential storms for Thursday; temps cool slightly

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Jersey will see temperatures take a slight dip after eight straight days of conditions reaching 90 degrees.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren is tracking the potential for some thunderstorms on Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds develop as temperatures dip into the low-70s and upper-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies, with the potential for on-and-off rain. A thunderstorm is also possible. Daytime highs cooler in the upper-70s. Overnight lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Cloudiness remains, with the possibility for more rain. Daytime highs will be warmer – around 86 degrees. Overnight lows cool to the upper-60s.

WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds but dry. Daytime highs around 86 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. Temperatures cool into the 60s overnight.

