90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still don't see eye to eye when it comes to their prenup. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the fiancés are still at an impasse after Bilal, 42, blindsided Shaeeda with the legal document, prompting Shaeeda to say she was "in complete shock" at the idea — which she previously thought was off the table.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO