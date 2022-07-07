Lizard nearly causes accident on Georgia highway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A lizard almost caused a driver to get into an accident early Saturday afternoon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver was traveling from Miami to Macon when she saw a curly-tail lizard hopping around the car.

Officials said the driver immediately pulled over and called for help.

The lizard jumped out of the car and ran across the street. Animal enforcement officer Rebecca Galeazzo was able to find the reptile.

After a brief chase Galeazzo was able to catch the lizard.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials are currently reaching out to reptile rescues, since the lizard can’t be released in Georgia.

The driver and lizard seemed to both be unharmed.

IN OTHER NEWS:

84-year-old Hall County woman dies after accidentally setting house on fire Investigators say she was filling a lamp with oil when she accidentally set the fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group