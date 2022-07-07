ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspinwall, PA

Aspinwall officer struck by vehicle, taken to hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ASPINWALL BOROUGH, Pa. — An officer was struck by a vehicle in Aspinwall.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police, fire and EMS crews were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and Western Avenue at 4:00 p.m.

Aspinwall police told Channel 11 the officer was struck while doing traffic detail.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

According to a post from the Aspinwall Police Department, officer Scott Bailey was released with bruises only and is scheduled for vacation tomorrow.

The department went on to say:

“In true Bailey fashion, he’s in great spirits with a sense of humor. Thank you to the first responders and the Aspinwall residents for their thoughts and prayers.”

