ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Local Sports Update 7/6/22

By Quicksie 98.3
quicksie983.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour local sports update sponsored...

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Koby Keenum Fakes Out Louisville before Choosing Kentucky

The Kentucky football program landed an important piece to the future of the Big Blue Wall Saturday afternoon. Koby Keenum, the No. 3 center in the 2023 class by Rivals, announced his commitment to Kentucky over Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Penn State, among other offers. Before...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

DJ Wagner recruitment: Kentucky, Louisville battling in 'cloudy' recruitment

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, is beginning to have a bit of an uncertain recruitment. After initially having a heavy lean toward Louisville, per 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. So much uncertainty has now arisen, that Travis Branham of 247Sports has pulled his prediction and given the "cloudy" nature o the recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, KY
Sports
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Vanderbilt flips 4-star cornerback Martel Hight from Louisville

A few weekends back, Vanderbilt covertly hosted then-Louisville 4-star cornerback commit Martel Hight on an official visit. The Commodores have gone full Pancake Pantry mode, flipping Hight from the Cardinals while adding a new highest-ranked recruit for their 2023 class. Hight announced his decision Thursday via Twitter — he was considered a very strong Vanderbilt lean since decommitting from Louisville on June 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Panhandle Post

Father of Kansas family struck by car in Kentucky dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY. — The father of four family members from Nickerson, Kansas hit by an alleged impaired driver in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week has died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Trey Jones, teacher and track coach at Nickerson USD 309, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Public schools tackle bus driver shortages with hiring incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across Kentucky are offering incentives to tackle the school bus driver shortage. Higher pay, bonuses and paid commercial driver’s license training are among the incentives being offered. Even though the school year hasn’t started, school districts say they are hiring. What You...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 25, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 28 – July 1, 2022. Leisa A. Summers, 57, of Cave City, and Donald R. Minton, 65, of Leitchfield. Angela H. Rannells, 44, and Jonathan D. Scroggins, 39, both of Smiths...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Train derails after hitting trailer stuck on tracks in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train partially derailed after crashing into a trailer that was stuck crossing the track in Hardin County, Kentucky. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Glendale on Main Street. A truck pulling a lowboy trailer got stuck while crossing. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells...
GLENDALE, KY
quicksie983.com

Hardin County Fair 2022

Fair Board President Marty Fulkerson talks about all things fair happening next week. Podcast: Download (Duration: 6:05 — 13.9MB)
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Hardin County In Red Zone For COVID

Hardin County is among local counties that are in the red “high” zone for COVID-19 cases. Kentucky’s COVID-19 map incidence map breaks down the state’s 120 counties by three different levels. A county breakdown of the map shows the spread is high in Elizabethtown. The Lincoln...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Man dies in home accident

This story originally ran in the June 30 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-9454. William Thomas Brown, 61, of Elk Horn, was at his home working on his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on Friday when the vehicle apparently slipped, pinning Brown underneath. Brown died at the scene.
ELK HORN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire marshal has ruled the cause of the Richardson Stadium fire as an electrical issue after a Thursday morning investigation. Glasgow Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at the stadium in Gorin Park. Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said the initial call...

Comments / 0

Community Policy