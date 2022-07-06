Local Sports Update 7/6/22

The July evaluation period is underway with multiple events across the country. Where are the Louisville men's and women's coaches beginning the period and who are they watching? This episode of the Cards Cast discusses that, plus a conversation with former Louisville player Peyton Siva. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A newly recruited star of the University of Louisville men’s basketball program is giving back to the community as a youth ambassador. Hercy Miller, a UofL basketball walk-on who joined the team earlier in June, is joining non-violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization.
The Kentucky football program landed an important piece to the future of the Big Blue Wall Saturday afternoon. Koby Keenum, the No. 3 center in the 2023 class by Rivals, announced his commitment to Kentucky over Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Penn State, among other offers. Before...
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, is beginning to have a bit of an uncertain recruitment. After initially having a heavy lean toward Louisville, per 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. So much uncertainty has now arisen, that Travis Branham of 247Sports has pulled his prediction and given the "cloudy" nature o the recruitment.
If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
A few weekends back, Vanderbilt covertly hosted then-Louisville 4-star cornerback commit Martel Hight on an official visit. The Commodores have gone full Pancake Pantry mode, flipping Hight from the Cardinals while adding a new highest-ranked recruit for their 2023 class. Hight announced his decision Thursday via Twitter — he was considered a very strong Vanderbilt lean since decommitting from Louisville on June 19.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY. — The father of four family members from Nickerson, Kansas hit by an alleged impaired driver in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week has died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Trey Jones, teacher and track coach at Nickerson USD 309, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across Kentucky are offering incentives to tackle the school bus driver shortage. Higher pay, bonuses and paid commercial driver’s license training are among the incentives being offered. Even though the school year hasn’t started, school districts say they are hiring. What You...
Lunch Plus One is a simple outing to enjoy with friends, visiting relatives, or guests. This summer, take a short drive to Simpsonville to the Little Mount Lavender Company gift shop and cafe, and experience the refreshing and restorative sights, smells, and tastes of lavender. Little Mount Lavender Company. 6905...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to say 'thank you' than with a bottle of bourbon? That's what Old Forester is doing to commemorate the Firefighters who saved Whiskey Row seven years ago. The historic block in Downtown Louisville caught fire on July 7, 2015, and was nearly destroyed....
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 28 – July 1, 2022. Leisa A. Summers, 57, of Cave City, and Donald R. Minton, 65, of Leitchfield. Angela H. Rannells, 44, and Jonathan D. Scroggins, 39, both of Smiths...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY. – What looks like an ancient piece of history in the small town of Munfordville is actually the masterpiece of a local rock collector. It may not be a corn field, but Kentucky Stonehenge is a ‘field of dreams’ created by former Munfordville Mayor Chester Fryer.
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train partially derailed after crashing into a trailer that was stuck crossing the track in Hardin County, Kentucky. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Glendale on Main Street. A truck pulling a lowboy trailer got stuck while crossing. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells...
SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- While some rain fell across Kentucky on Wednesday, it wasn't enough to solve the drought problems some local farmers are facing that could impact their harvests if more rain doesn't fall. "It's been, you know, roughly 10 years since we've had a really tough, hot,...
A movement is underway to unionize the first Amazon warehouse in Kentucky, and only the second in the nation. Employees at the Campbellsville fulfillment center are organizing to hold a vote later this year. Some Amazon workers say the company is slow to respond to complaints about workplace conditions. Organizing...
Hardin County is among local counties that are in the red “high” zone for COVID-19 cases. Kentucky’s COVID-19 map incidence map breaks down the state’s 120 counties by three different levels. A county breakdown of the map shows the spread is high in Elizabethtown. The Lincoln...
GLENDALE, Ky. — Authorities say some roads in Glendale will be closed as crews work to cleanup the aftermath of a collision between a train and a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the semi-truck's trailer had gotten stuck on the tracks that cross over...
This story originally ran in the June 30 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-9454. William Thomas Brown, 61, of Elk Horn, was at his home working on his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on Friday when the vehicle apparently slipped, pinning Brown underneath. Brown died at the scene.
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire marshal has ruled the cause of the Richardson Stadium fire as an electrical issue after a Thursday morning investigation. Glasgow Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at the stadium in Gorin Park. Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said the initial call...
