The NPR Politics Podcast

 3 days ago

LIZ: Hi. This is Liz (ph) from Queensland, Australia, and I'm about to board the plane to finally see my family after almost three years. This podcast was recorded at... 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. LIZ: Things may have changed by the time you hear it, but I...

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
RUBY FREEMAN: (Crying) Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you?. CHANG: They were driven into hiding when then-President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, falsely accused Ruby and her daughter of rigging the election against Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FREEMAN: The...
Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
Oath Keepers leader Rhodes wants to testify live before Jan. 6 committee

An attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes says that Rhodes will offer to testify under oath before the House Jan. 6 select committee but will ask that a series of demands be met first.    Phil Linder, who is serving as Rhodes attorney in the Jan. 6 investigation and Rhodes' criminal seditious conspiracy case, said Rhodes will demand any committee testimony take place live on national television. "He'll do it under oath, but he wants it to be part of a public hearing, similar to the previous committee hearings," Linder said. Linder said Rhodes wants similar national exposure for his...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Florida HQ for Trump's would-be coup

The 11th-hour plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep President Trump in power was hatched not in the West Wing, but in the palm-ringed confines of Mar-a-Lago, the mansion on Florida's east coast built by Marjorie Merriweather Post.Completed in 1927, the wealthy businesswoman and socialite's 100-plus-room estate, 175 miles southeast of Tampa, was designed to be used for the greater good, as a presidential retreat and sanctuary for visiting heads of state.The so-called Southern White House isn't the first Florida place-name to be associated with a president, but the irony of this once-peaceful setting as the central command for...
TAMPA, FL
WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
Most gun owners favor modest restrictions but deeply distrust government, poll finds

Politicians often call for gun law reforms in the wake of mass shootings, including after the attack on a July Fourth parade in Illinois or when 19 children and two teachers were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. There's a new poll from NPR and Ipsos out today. It shows strong support among gun owners for key measures like background checks, but it also reveals stark partisan divisions and clear limits to what people who buy and keep guns say they'll accept. NPR's Eric Westervelt reports.
UVALDE, TX

