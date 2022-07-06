ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Young Sixers Fan Cried And Said He Wouldn't Want The Sixers To Trade Tyrese Maxey In A Deal For Kevin Durant, Maxey Had A Wholesome Response: "I Gotta Get Lil Man A Jersey."

By Divij Kulkarni
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Maxey has established himself as a rising star in the league, breaking out last season alongside Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons' refusal to play opened up an opportunity for Maxey, and he took full advantage of it. Maxey averaged an excellent 17.5 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the...

