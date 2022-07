BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for the suspects of a stabbing in the Theater District in April earlier this year, releasing images of the suspects last night. The revitalized efforts to find the suspects come almost three months since two women were stabbed after a fight involving 10 people outside a bar at the W hotel. Both of the women stabbed were rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO