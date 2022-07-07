ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced public safety tax in limbo? Some tense moments highlight Measure C council talks

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnp8C_0gWr3cGS00
Supporters of Merced’s half-cent sales tax have said unless it’s renewed, 30 police and fire department jobs funded by the half-cent sales tax could be put in a bind after 2026. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Plans to place a half-cent sales tax on Merced’s November ballot to support public safety and essential city services were derailed during a sometimes-tense City Council meeting Tuesday.

A majority of the City Council voted last month to include Measure C’s renewal on the November ballot.

Measure C came before Merced leaders for discussion again during their Tuesday night meeting — but this time most of the council decided against it, by a 4-1 vote.

The absence of two council members from the meeting — as well as others changing their minds since the last vote —contributed to the renewal measure failing.

In the years since Measure C was passed by voters in 2006, the local sales tax has significantly bolstered Merced’s police and fire departments, as well as public works projects like road and street improvements.

But the measure was only granted a 20-year lifespan at the time and is slated to expire in 2026.

City officials estimate that without Measure C, Merced would face a $7 million annual budgetary shortfall, according to information previously provided by the city.

It would also leave the roughly 30 police and fire department jobs funded by the half-cent sales tax in a difficult bind.

“This is incredibly important to the fiscal health of the city,” Merced Mayor Matt Serratto said of Measure C.

The mayor said the renewal should go on November’s ballot because waiting until 2024 is too tight of a time frame if the measure fails.

Other renewal proponents have echoed this, stating the city should try for renewal during each election cycle opportunity.

Why did the council not support it Tuesday?

During the last Merced City Council meeting in June, elected officials voted 6-1 to direct city staff to begin the steps needed to put a Measure C renewal on the ballot in November.

Council direction came after city staff presented strong polling data indicating that voters would support a Measure C renewal.

A big difference from the last time Merced voters were faced with Measure C is that this time, the renewal includes no sunset date.

That means that if it were to pass, the sales tax wouldn’t expire until it’s placed on a future ballot and voters choose to repeal it.

Last month, supporters of the move faced minimal pushback from Merced residents who spoke at the meeting and the City Council, with only Councilmember Jesse Ornelas voting against the renewal measure.

That changed Tuesday, when Merced City Council voted on the next step of directing city staff to execute the necessary documents needed to put a Measure C renewal on the ballot.

Only Councilmember Delray Shelton voted in support of moving forward with the renewal — a marked change from the overwhelming support it had received during the last meeting.

Councilmembers Sarah Boyle and Kevin Blake, who had each previously expressed strong support for renewing the tax, were both absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

It is unclear whether the measure still has a chance of find a place on the general election ballot in November.

Discussion momentarily becomes heated

Some on the council voiced concerns Tuesday over how the process of getting a renewal on the ballot has been conducted.

Councilmember Fernando Echevarria, who previously supported placing Measure C on the upcoming election’s ballot, said he was “overwhelmed” by emails and messages from constituents that changed his mind.

“We’ve got time, and that is a good thing,” Echevarria said. “We need more community input.”

Echevarria criticized the city’s Measure C polling for surveying an inadequate percentage of his constituents in District 2 — just 8%, he said.

South Merced Districts 1, 2 and 3 in total made up about 34% of those polled compared to the 66% in north Merced Districts 4, 5 and 6, he said.

Echevarria called the polling biased and said it excluded many Hispanic and Latino residents from being surveyed.

Shelton pushed back against his colleague’s assertion, stating that the polling wasn’t meant to represent the entire city, but rather gauge the city’s temperament toward renewing Measure C.

“This is not a matter of race, this is not a matter of who was sampled and not sampled,” Shelton said. “Everybody will get a say-so on this. They’ll get a say-so when they vote.”

Echevarria staunchly disagreed with Shelton’s position. “In all due respect, this does have something to do with race. My Hispanic people are being left out of the conversation,” he said.

“You’re absolutely wrong. They are not being left out,” Shelton retorted, saying Echevarria was “out of line.”

“How are they going to know to vote when they are not even informed?” Echevarria shot back.

From there, Shelton and Echevarria both began to argue in an elevated tone, causing Serratto to use his mayoral gavel and call for a recess.

No definite end date for tax?

The half-cent sales tax also received substantial resistance from community members who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. Out of nearly a dozen speakers, only one resident voiced support for including a renewal measure in the next election.

“Not enough people are aware right now what the tax is and that it’s an indefinite tax,” resident Noelle Anderson said in a comment that encapsulated many critics’ concerns.

Several residents voiced distress about the tax being put on the ballot without a scheduled sunset, stating that the community had not been properly engaged about how they’d like a Measure C renewal to look.

Anderson called on Merced leaders to wait until the 2024 election cycle to ask voters to renew Measure C, and conduct more thorough community engagement in the mean time.

Resident Pangcha Vang with the Party for Socialism and Liberation echoed Anderson’s concerns, stating that the polling survey was rushed, poorly advertised to Merced residents and biased toward funding public safety, even if participants wanted Measure C dollars used in different ways.

Although the half-cent tax funds benefits many community projects, a majority of the dollars generated go toward public safety. Several residents have asked the council to redirect Measure C funds toward alternative initiatives.

Vang said they attended a Measure C community focus group and only three people were present. “That’s just not enough. I want to hear where our community wants our tax dollars going to,” Vang said.

Frustration voiced with County Elections Office

Following the meeting’s recess, emotions again flared high when it came to light that an imminent deadline to get Measure C’s renewal on the ballot may be inaccurate.

Until Tuesday, the city had been operating under the assumption that Tuesday’s meeting was the last chance to execute the necessary documentation to get the renewal measure on the November ballot.

That deadline guided when Measure C renewal items were put on the City Council agenda and partially contributed to the hurried pace, City Manager Stephanie Dietz told the Sun-Star.

However, the Merced city attorney was informed verbally by the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office on Tuesday afternoon that the deadline wasn’t actually until Aug. 12 — over a month away.

Dietz said she tried to confirm with the county, in writing, that the August deadline was correct. But Dietz said she didn’t hear back from the Merced County Registrar of Voters or CEO’s Office before the City Council meeting began.

The city attorney informed the City Council about midway through the Measure C discussion that the Tuesday deadline appeared inaccurate, meaning the council had a unexpected cushion of time to decide how to proceed with the renewal.

The revelation elicited frustration at the dais, as council members realized they may have had more time to make a decision about how, or if, to put a Measure C renewal on the ballot.

“I just want to say, out loud, I kind of feel misled,” Ornelas said during the meeting. He also voiced irritation that the later deadline wasn’t revealed until it became clear that the tide of City Council opinion had changed against asking voters to renew Measure C this election.

“I think our problem here today is, we’re coming without the full facts, and that leads us to believe we’re feeling a little deceived, left out, not communicated with,” Councilmember Bertha Perez echoed. “That doesn’t feel right.”

Shelton also stated that the deadline information should have been sent out to all council members before the meeting.

During the meeting, Dietz told the frustrated council that the new information concerning the deadline should have been shared with them prior to the meeting’s start.

Echevarria called the last-minute deadline confusion “ridiculous” and stated that whoever is responsible should be held accountable. “I just want to find out who’s responsible for this misinformation coming from the elections department,” he said. “This caused a lot of distress.”

City staff said they received confirmation from the County Registrar of Voters Office Wednesday afternoon that the Aug. 12 date is the accurate deadline.

“The facts keep changing for us too, as staff,” Dietz told the Sun-Star. “I don’t think anyone was happy about what happened last night.”

County Registrar of Voters Darlene Ingersoll said in a written statement to the Sun-Star that official information regarding the November election was mailed to the City of Merced and other jurisdictions in May. That information included a measure calendar with recommended filing dates, as well as deadlines and applicable elections code sections.

City clerks were provided a training by the elections department in April —a portion of which focused on measures, Ingersoll said.

“Accuracy is very important to us at the Registrar of Voters Office,” Ingersoll said in the statement.

What’s next for Measure C?

With the Aug. 12 measure deadline confirmed, those pushing to see a Measure C renewal included in the upcoming general election may still have hope.

Serratto told the Sun-Star that Tuesday’s outcome was a setback for the half-cent sales tax, but not an outright death.

The mayor said he cast a “no” vote Tuesday for strategic reasons once it was clear the renewal wouldn’t garner enough support. “It was obvious to me that it wasn’t going to get the votes it needed to proceed,” he said.

Voting “no” allows the mayor or any other elected officialwho voted in opposition to make a motion to reconsider the item during a future City Council meeting.

With over a month to go until the Aug. 12 deadline, Serratto said he believes a Measure C renewal can still be revived in time for the November election.

“I’ll certainly make my best effort to give it my best shot,” he said. “In my view, this is something that’s incredibly important to the city’s operations and the services the city provides.”

In the lead up to putting a Measure C renewal on the ballot, Merced staff and elected officials have each emphasized that the stakes for the city are high.

In a Jan. 16 column in the Sun-Star, Serratto wrote that letting the measure expire would be “catastrophic” for city operations. Without Measure C dollars, police and fire funding would fall woefully short, he previously told the Sun-Star.

Approximately $88.1 million has been generated by Measure C since it took effect in 2006 and the start of this year, averaging between $4.5 million and $8.2 million annually.

If a Measure C extension fails to pass or be put on the ballot in November, the city will have the opportunity to retry during future elections before the measure expires in 2026.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced’s Measure C ballot plan back in limbo

An effort to extend a critical public safety tax in Merced is suddenly up in the air — only two weeks after the City Council gave the OK to create the renewal measure for the November ballot in a majority 6-1 vote. After a meeting on June 20, city...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

City leaders approve murals for undercrossings

In an unanimous decision, the Merced City Council voted to approve eight Caltrans Mural Art Project proposals recommended by the Merced Arts Advisory Commission during their meeting on Tuesday night. Leaders also voted to switch one proposed design for another by the same artist. The Merced Gateway and Mural Project...
MERCED, CA
Madera Tribune

Madera unites to fix clock

The Madera County Historical Society is bringing in a group to fix the Madera County Courthouse clock. The Madera County Historical Society is bringing in a group to work for about five days to fix the Madera County Courthouse clock that hasn’t been working in quite a while. Spring...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
Merced Sun Star

Merced artists to beautify local highways. Here’s where new, colorful murals are going

Gray walls around Merced will soon be painted bright with murals by local artists, thanks to a state grant aimed at beautifying historically underserved communities. The project is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, which includes $311.7 million for beautification projects along the state highway system. Caltrans was awarded a grant under the initiative to fund the Merced Gateway and Mural project.
MERCED, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine identifies seven projects for road repair funds

The City of Gustine has listed seven road improvement projects that should be undertaken with state funds, but it’s likely only a handful will be done anytime soon, based on Gustine’s allocation. The money comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which...
GUSTINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Measure C Council#The City Council#Measure C
GV Wire

Monday Strike Would Shut Down Fresno Bus Service, Union Warns

The union representing 260 bus drivers who work for Fresno FAX Transit warned passengers Friday of a possible strike on Monday that would shut down 18 bus routes. ATU Local 1027 says the drivers authorized a strike on May 1. Drivers have been without a contract since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the union claims the city is demanding unfair and unsafe provisions before signing a new contract.
FRESNO, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
point2homes.com

2584 E Cole Avenue, Clovis, Fresno County, CA, 93619

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath Lennar built home located in the desirable Clovis North District! This single story home has a fantastic open floor plan with a double sided gas fireplace that services both the formal living room & dining room and family room. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room and boosts built-in appliances, gas cooktop, tile countertops, tile flooring, pantry and breakfast bar. Formal dining room that's open to the living room area is perfect for hosting parties and entertaining your family and friends. Master suite offers his & her closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. The fabulous Master bath has a step in shower, large soaking tub, dual sink vanity and French door leading to the outside covered patio area. One of the bedrooms has it's own access which could be used as an office or game room. Property is centrally located near schools, parks, walking trails, shopping, medical facilities and freeways. OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 6/18/22 1-4PM.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Marijuana Retailers Race to Open Doors. Which Will Be First?

Two Fresno marijuana retailers are competing to become the first legal purveyor of pot in the city. Both The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno and Embarc in the central area are putting the final touches on their stores. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Artist Tree is ready to go. All...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Auto Accident on Crows Landing Road in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatality in an auto accident that occurred on Harding Road and Crows Landing Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:25 p.m. and involved two vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
1K+
Followers
80
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy