ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County And Two More East Texas Counties Issue Burn Bans

By Melz On The MIC
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have to say this and this is my OPINION, but the most powerful "government lobby" group in a few East Texas counties isn't the gun rights, pro-life/choice, big business, special interest groups. Nope. It must be the "fireworks stand" lobby group because the timing of this news is quite hilarious...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection. A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn’t recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Then-Sheriff Steve Hendrix said at the time.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsboro, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KLTV

City of Lufkin struggling with algae issues at Jones Lake

LUFKIN, Texas - The City of Lufkin is continuing algae mitigation efforts at Jones Lake. The 7-acre body of water is home to fish, ducks, geese, the occasional alligator, and unfortunately several invasive species of algae. Over the past two years, the City has employed many algae removal techniques but...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Fire Marshal#Texas Hill Country#The Smith County Fire#The Commissioners Court
KLTV

Trial date set for accused Smith County deputy constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date was set for a Smith County deputy constable accused of theft. Derrick Pernell Holman, 44, of Jacksonville, was in Judge Jack Skeen’s court Thursday morning. Holman’s attorney, Michael Todd, said that no plea agreement was reached but a trial date was requested. Skeen set the date for Monday, Oct. 24. Holman’s bond was continued with all of the previous conditions set.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAL

Harrison County Judge warns citizens of COVID uptick

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims warned Tuesday that COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the county, urging residents to be vigilant, get tested, and seek medical attention if they believe they have contracted the ever-mutating coronavirus. The judge shared an image of a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
themonitor.net

The History of Cedar Creek Lake

The history of Cedar Creek Lake begins with the first hole in the ground, which began in 1961 before the lake was completed in 1965. The lake is located 15 miles west of the town of Athens between US Highway 175 and Texas Highway 274. It encompasses 32,623 acres and...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says the investigation into a fire at a Kilgore hotel is now closed. According to Moore, the fire was accidental in nature and electrical. Moore said the fire started with an air conditioning unit. The fire happened at the Kilgore...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

85 People Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail July 4th Weekend

As expected, the 4th Of July weekend was a busy one for law enforcement throughout Smith County in Texas. While the majority of East Texans were enjoying family time, grilling burgers, tubing on the lake, and setting off fireworks, there was a small group amongst the population that kept law enforcement busy.
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches PD down 12 officers, seeking recruits

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department is suffering from an employee shortage, causing their officers to be over worked. “Their call loads goes up, the number of calls they respond too. It may affect their abilities to take off on vacation,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, Nacogdoches Police Department. Sgt. Ayres says they are […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy