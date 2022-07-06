ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission-focused pastor to hold revival in Dobbins Heights

In March, Tabernacle of God sent more than $800,000 worth of medical supplies to Ukraine. Over a period of two years, their ministry had been collecting medical supplies in two separate warehouses totaling 80,000 square feet. Photos courtesy of Rev. Larry Williams

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Rev. Larry Williams of Tabernacle of God ministries in Marion, S.C. will be holding a revival event in the town of Dobbins Heights next week.

Williams said he met Mayor Antonio Blue in December and a conversation between them led to next week’s event. Over 50 members of a Tampa-based Haitian community will be traveling to the revival.

In March, Tabernacle of God sent more than $800,000 worth of medical supplies to Ukraine. Over a period of two years, their ministry had been collecting medical supplies in two separate warehouses totaling 80,000 square feet.

“We’re a small ministry that does big things,” Williams, who has over 40 years of mission experience, said. “We want to impact the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The medical supplies were loaded into a 53-foot trailer, which traveled to Chicago and was then flown to Poland.

Their ministry works with disaster relief organizations around the country to collect and gather supplies. Rev. William’s wife is currently working in Haiti, where their ministry was recently able to provide food for 400 inmates.

Following a deadly tornado in Bowling Green, Kentucky, around 20 members of their congregation traveled to the site bringing food.

“My philosophy is you never look down on a man, unless you’re picking him up,” Williams said.

The revival event in Dobbins Heights will begin on the night of Monday, July 11. On Friday, there will be a free cookout for the community, along with baptisms in the Dobbins Heights pool.

