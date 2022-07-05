ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

2022 IRVINE PARKS GUIDE

irvinestandard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee where all 277 Irvine parks are located and why they’re perennially ranked among the top 10 in America by the Trust for Public Land. Our Parks Guide also offers tips on 22 parks to visit this weekend – whether you want to hike, bike, swim, find a playground, storm a...

www.irvinestandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Parks Free Concert In Irvine Thursday July 7 2022

Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Yachty by Nature on Thursday July 7 2022 in Irvine California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

$60 million Wild Rivers waterpark to hold soft opening July 10 in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. — After supply chain issues postponed its opening, Wild Rivers will make its highly anticipated debut in Irvine’s Great Park this weekend. The new $60 million rehashed waterpark will hold a soft opening Sunday, July 10, Wild Rivers officials wrote on social media. “As you know,...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Skate Park#Central Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Dream Park#Linear Park#The Trust For Public Land#Irvine Company#Woollett Aquatics Center#Quail Hill Community Park#Angels
great-taste.net

Tocca Ferro – Anaheim – July 2022 – Just Opened

Tocca Ferro, translating to “to touch iron”, opens its Italian Chophouse to guests July 7 bringing the highly anticipated menu to Anaheim. Set among a beautifully rustic atmosphere helmed by Executive Chef Adam Haverland, the cuisine features time-honored cooking techniques and recipes that bring out the true flavors of simple, exceptional ingredients that comprise a series of the eatery’s signature and classic Italian dishes.
ANAHEIM, CA
irvinestandard.com

How Irvine’s Master Plan Created a City of Parks

Parks provide some of the most memorable moments in American cities. San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has forests, lakes, recreation fields and rose gardens. New York’s Central Park is a green oasis in the middle of Manhattan’s concrete canyons. Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia also built convenient, well-planned green space and recreation areas near the front doors of millions of city dwellings since the 19th century.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: July 8-14

2Pac was right: California knows how to party! July keeps on rolling and this week it brings with it music and food festivals, movies and concerts at parks across the county, new musicals and one more Pride event. When you’re done planning your social calendar for this week, check out our summer geek guide to help you find all the nerdtastic events in SoCal this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

Person of Interest: Ryan Winkleman, A Prominent Member of the O.C. Birding Community

I started around 2010. I took some ornithology classes through UC Riverside extension, and then it became my hobby as well as my occupation. Before birds, I was focusing mainly on amphibians and reptiles. But birds are much more ubiquitous. There are 10,000 species in the world, and in California alone there are almost 700. So it became a fun challenge to learn them all.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris Secures $2.8 Million in Funding for City of Irvine's First Universal Playground

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recently secured $2.8 million in funding for the City of Irvine to renovate the playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, updating the recreational space to a Universal Playground that will meet the need of all residents regardless of ability. Sweet Shade is home to Sweet Shade Ability Center, where the City’s Disability Services program provides activities for individuals with sensory, physical, or cognitive disabilities, and their family members.
IRVINE, CA
PLANetizen

Long Beach Opens New Water Playground

About a week ago, the City of Long Beach opened its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” This inflatable water park is free and open to the public, and is configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures that include features such as a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play.
LONG BEACH, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Downtown Tower Will Be a First for Toll Brothers Apartment Living

Toll Brothers Apartment Living – one of the nation’s most prolific apartment developers – is building its first San Diego apartment tower at the edge of Little Italy.At 37 stories with 363 apartments, The Lindley will be among the company’s largest projects, said CEO Charles Lindley Elliott, from whom the building takes its name.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy