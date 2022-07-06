ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man nearly crashes into vehicle while driving over 100 mph on Beltline

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an incident report, the officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away almost hitting another vehicle on the Verona Road exit ramp. Police...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area are imploring people to report suspicious or disturbing activity. Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Symptoms from mild to moderate COVID-19 last about...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Man given 8 years for fatal ambulance crash in Fond du Lac

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Theresa man ran a red light on Sept. 15, 2020 and hit the ambulance. A 21-year-old passenger in Worley’s vehicle, Jonathan Bruemmer of Fond du Lac, was killed. Worley had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by helicopter to Theda Clark Regional...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fitchburg, WI
Accidents
Madison, WI
Accidents
Fitchburg, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Smoking blamed for Janesville fire that injured 1

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a home in Janesville forced three people to evacuate. The City of Janesville Fire Department responded to a home on South River Road early Friday morning around 2 a.m. where they immediately spotted a couch that was on fire. Engine 812 reportedly saw...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Police#Traffic Accident#Mpd#Rewritten
wglr.com

Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Janesville drug raids

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two alleged Janesville drug dealers were arrested Thursday after an investigation by police. Janesville Police say the Street Crimes Unit raided two apartments on Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m. Marcellous Wright, 31, was seen leaving one apartment and taken into custody during a traffic stop....
JANESVILLE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard

A 24-year-old man was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Route 173 west of Harvard Thursday morning. The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:50 a.m. Thursday to Route 173 and Marshall Street in unincorporated Chemung for a two-vehicle crash with […] The post 24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new hotspot for stolen vehicles has popped up in Madison. The city’s police department reported Thursday that it has seen a spike in property crimes there over the past two weeks. The newly identified hotspot stretches south of Warner Park, between Sherman Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in homicide outside of Beloit high school bound over for trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside of Beloit Memorial High School will be heading to trial, a Rock County court commissioner decided Friday. Amaree Goodall, 19, appeared virtually for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide. Detective Amber Davies...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man arrested after firing bullet into upstairs apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet fired from one Madison apartment over the weekend ended up inside the closet of the apartment upstairs, according to a police report. The person who fired the shot was taken into custody following the incident and booked into the Dane Co. jail. The Madison Police Department report did not state why the suspect fired the bullet through his ceiling; however, the allegations against him indicate investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time.
MADISON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

FBI found Highland Park shooting suspect’s cell phone buried on Middleton auto shop's property, owner says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Illinois law enforcement agencies shared new details Wednesday into the Highland Park shooting suspect’s trip to the Madison area. Authorities say suspect Robert Crimo confessed to police that he drove to Madison where he saw another holiday celebration and considered attacking people there as well. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the FBI recovered Crimo’s cell phone in Middleton, a neighboring suburb of Madison.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Why here?’ Middleton business owner is shocked after Highland Park shooter’s phone was found on his property

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The alleged shooter who killed seven and injured more than 30 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, considered opening fire at a second holiday event in Madison, and evidence was found at a business in Middleton. Investigators confirmed that the Highland Park mass shooter’s cell phone was found on the 6500 block...
MIDDLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy