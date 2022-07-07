Don't wait until Prime Day — this Fire tablet has never been cheaper

Amazon's biggest two-day sale event of the year is less than a week away, and we've been so busy prepping for all the upcoming Prime Day deals that we almost missed this hefty price cut on the popular Fire 7 tablet. The 2019 version of the device is currently on sale for just $29.99 , a 40% drop from its regular retail price of $49.99.

This Prime-members-only price has only been this low once before — last December — and it's pretty unlikely that it'll dip any lower when Prime Day hits. So if you're in the market for a cheap tablet, why wait until July 12th? Sure, the 2019 Fire 7 is a bit on the smaller side and it lacks the HD resolution found on other tablets in the series, but it's a great starter device that won't break the bank, complete with up to 10 hours of battery life, two built-in cameras, and expandable microSD storage. In fact, we went so far as to select the Fire 7 (2019) as the "best value" option when ranking the best Amazon Fire tablets (the Fire HD 8 took home the coveted "best overall" spot).

We'll share more information on the deal below. If you choose to skip this one and want to wait until Prime Day arrives, go take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day Fire Tablet deals , where we'll list all of the best offers as they go live.

Amazon deal of the day

Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

It may be a few years old, but the Fire 7 (2019) is still an excellent starter tablet that offers some solid bang for your buck, particularly when it's an additional 40% off. Complete with a 7-inch display, 16GB of internal storage, and two 2MP cameras, the Fire 7 is tough to beat if you want a dirt-cheap tablet that you can rely on for work, play, and beyond. View Deal

If you do pick up this super affordable tablet today, be sure to keep it in top condition with a little help from something on our roundup of the best Fire Tablet 7 cases . They'll keep your device secure from bumps and scrapes, especially the screen.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when the big day arrives.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.