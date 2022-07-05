ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Genesis Scottish Open Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
 2 days ago
Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

One week before the best players in the world head to the Old Course at St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship, 14 of the world’s top 15 players are at the Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm enter the week as co-betting favorites at +1200 followed closely by Justin Thomas at +1300.

The Renaissance Club is a par-70 track measuring 7,237 yards.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. All times listed are ET.

Scottish Open: Best bets

Scottish Open preview podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

2:15 a.m.

Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui

2:25 a.m.

Chris Kirk, David Lipsky, Jason Scrivener

2:35 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joohyung Kim

2:45 a.m.

Brandon Wu, Scott Hend, Andy Sullivan

2:55 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Ashun Wu

3:05 a.m.

K.H. Lee, Sebastian Soderberg, Johannes Veerman

3:15 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen, Mikko Korhonen

3:25 a.m.

J.J. Spaun, Krisoffer Broberg, Steven Brown

3:35 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Jonathan Caldwell, Daniel van Tonder

3:45 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Dylan Frittelli, Sami Valimaki

3:55 a.m.

Gary Woodland, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Buido Migliozzi

4:05 a.m.

Cameron Tringale, Mito Pereira, Shubhankar Sharma

4:15 a.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Jordan

4:25 a.m.

Ryan Armour, Marc Warren, Matthew Southgate

7:25 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Maximilian Kieffer, Jaekyeong Lee

7:35 a.m.

Julien Guerrier, Cameron Young, Daniel Gavins

7:45 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington

7:55 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox

8:05 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8:15 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

8:25 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

8:35 a.m.

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari

8:45 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:55 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

9:05 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren, Adri Arnaus

9:15 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, David Horsey, Joakim Lagergren

9:25 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Wil Besseling, Maverick Antcliff

10th hole

Tee time Players

2:15 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Nino Bertasio, Sean Crocker

2:25 a.m.

Alex Smalley, Jamie Donaldson, Rikard Karlberg

2:35 a.m.

Harris English, Aaron Rai, Victor Perez

2:45 a.m.

Russell Knox, Luke Donald, Rasmus Hojgaard

2:55 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Haotong Li, Ewen Ferguson

3:05 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

3:15 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton

3:25 a.m.

Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard

3:35 a.m.

Corey Conners, Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

3:45 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Alexander Bjork, Grant Forrest

3:55 a.m.

Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Stephen Gallacher

4:05 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Chris Wood, Matthieu Pavon

4:15 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Jazz Janewattananond

7:25 a.m.

Branden Grace, Ian Poulter

7:35 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Matt Wallace, Thomas Detry

7:45 a.m.

Kury Kitayama, James Morrison, Jordan L Smith

7:55 a.m.

Anirban Lahiri, Brandon Stone, Connor Syme

8:05 a.m.

Robert Streb, Thomas Bjorn, Marcus Kinhult

8:15 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Kalle Samooja, Marcus Armitage

8:25 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Marc Leishman, John Catlin

8:35 a.m.

Nick Watney, Nacho Elvire, Thriston Lawrence

8:45 a.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Jorge Campillo, Joachim B Hansen

8:55 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Francesco Laporta, Jeff Winther

9:05 a.m.

Richie Ramsay, Andrea Pavan, Antoine Rozner

9:15 a.m.

Brian Harman, David Horsey, Joakim Lagergren

9:25 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Fabrizio Zanotti, Masahiro Kawamure

9:35 a.m.

Andrew Novak, Edoardo Molinari, Bio Kim

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, July 7th

TV

Golf Channel: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8th

TV

Golf Channel: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9th

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

CBS:

12-3 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, July 10th

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

CBS:

12-3 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
