ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson sacks ‘snake’ Michael Gove as he vows to ‘fight on’

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXURm_0gWpp8tG00

Boris Johnson has sacked senior cabinet minister Michael Gove after the levelling up secretary told him he had lost support of the Conservative Party and should now resign.

The prime minister is refusing to resign and will “fight on”, his allies say, after confrontations at No 10 with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept the game is up.

Mr Gove privately told Mr Johnson it is time to quit as PM at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, The Independent understands.

Referring to Mr Gove as a “snake”, one No 10 source told the BBC that “you can’t have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go”.

Mr Johnson told ministers he was staying put, The Independent was told by a senior No 10 source, as allies made clear he would remain in place until he is forced out by another confidence vote.

The PM also reminded ministers that 14 million people voted for him, saying the party would have to “take that mandate off them”.

James Duddridge, the PM’s parliamentary private secretary, told Sky News: “The prime minister is in buoyant mood and will fight on. He has a 14 million mandate and so much to do for the county.”

A key ally of the prime minister told The Sun : “If the party wants to overthrow the elected will of the people, they have to dip their hands in blood.”

The message of defiance sparked another round of resignations and calls for the PM to go. Simon Hart stepped down from his role as Welsh secretary, while Ed Argar quit as junior health secretary saying “change was needed”.

Attorney general Suella Braverman also said “it’s time to go” for Mr Johnson, before daring No 10 to sack her. “I don’t want to resign because I have that duty,” she told ITV’s Peston .

Ms Braverman also said she will put her name into the ring if there is a leadership contest.

Following Mr Gove’s sacking, Tory MP Danny Kruger announced he was quitting as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) in the levelling up department, followed by James Daly’s resignation as PPS at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Home secretary Priti Patel , transport secretary Grant Shapps , Welsh secretary Simon Hart and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis were seen heading into No 10 on Wednesday evening.

Ms Patel told Mr Johnson he has lost the support of MPs during her discussion with the PM. The home secretary told him the overwhelming view of the parliamentary party was that his time at No 10 was up.

Mr Shapps is thought to have told Mr Johnson that he stood little chance of winning another confidence vote and should instead set out a timetable for a departure on his own terms.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is also understood to have told Mr Johnson he should go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFCiV_0gWpp8tG00

The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers pulled back from a threat to change party rules immediately to allow another confidence vote in Boris Johnson .

The group decided it would be unfair to ditch the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the prime minister before committee elections can take place on Monday.

However, a source on the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday, after a group of cabinet ministers headed to No 10 to tell the PM it is time to go.

Despite the lack of agreement on a rule change, 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady was reportedly heading into Downing Street to “offer wise counsel” on Wednesday night.

Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke said nominations to the 1922 Committee will close at midday Monday, before a vote takes place between 2pm and 4pm on Monday, with results soon afterwards.

It would then be up to a new committee to decide whether to change the rules to bring forward a fresh confidence vote, which currently cannot take place until 2023 after the PM narrowly survived last month’s ballot.

Mr Johnson would be expected to be defeated in such a vote – if he manages to cling on until next week – after dozens of Tory MPs turned on him or spoke out against him for the first time in the last 24 hours.

Mr Shelbrooke later told Sky News it is “only a matter of time” before Mr Johnson leaves No 10.

More than 40 resignations of ministers, aides and envoys have followed the sensational exit of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from cabinet on Tuesday night.

There had been speculation the 1922 Committee could go ahead with a immediate change to the rules after senior figures on the group spoke out in parliament on Wednesday.

Robert Halfon, who is a 1922 Committee member and had remained loyal until this week, said: “If there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change.”

Senior Tory MP Gary Sambrook received a round of applause from the Labour benches after calling on Mr Johnson to resign at PMQs.

Mr Sambrooke, executive secretary of the 1922 Committee accused Mr Johnson of attempting “to blame other people for mistakes”, and told him directly: “Take responsibility and resign”.

Sajid Javid has called on his former cabinet colleagues to oust the flailing Tory leader – telling the Commons he had quit because he had concluded that the PM was “the problem” and would not change.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Danny Kruger
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Simon Hart
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Newsweek

Why Meghan, Harry 3-Year Campaign Makes Charles' Latest Hire Controversial

Prince Charles's latest PR hire comes from a newspaper group Meghan Markle accused of waging a "damaging" campaign against her across five of its divisions. The Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are replacing their current spokesman, Simon Enright, with Tobyn Andreae, deputy editor of the Daily Mail, U.K. broadsheet The Sunday Times reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight On#Uk#The Conservative Party#Sky News
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: The prime minister who broke all the rules

Boris Johnson has defied the normal rules of politics for so long, it is hard to believe he is actually going. Scandals that would have sunk other politicians appeared to have no effect on him. He was always able to bounce back. His gaffes and blunders became part of his brand.
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister. “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership. They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.The prime minister has since stepped...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy