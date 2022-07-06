ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60 Times Customers Proved Beyond A Shadow Of A Doubt That They Are The Dumbest People On The Planet

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

If you've ever worked in the service industry, it's no secret that one of the worst parts of the job is the people you have to deal with EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

Here's proof that customers can be some of the dumbest people on the planet:

1. On cash or credit:

reddit.com

2. On the footlong:

Twitter: @jobi1kenobi13

3. On cheese:

Facebook

4. On french onion soup:

reddit.com

5. On the holidays:

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

6. On smoking:

Twitter: @42_Words

7. On the filet mignon:

Facebook

8. On holes:

reddit.com

9. On pizza sizes:

Twitter: @lilly132216814

10. On fries:

Twitter: @flyingwithpeter

11. On milkshakes:

Twitter: @notchlorachi

12. On McDonald's:

Twitter: @proximus2207

13. On bones:

Twitter: @niaaaa_longggg

14. On fresh turkey:

Twitter: @ohmygoshaavash

15. On price tags:

Twitter: @makennadear

16. On flies:

Facebook

17. On change:

Facebook

18. On numbers:

reddit.com

19. On closing time:

Twitter: @42_Words

20. On lemons:

Twitter: @stevenngosbest

21. On wings:

Twitter: @natalisastepan1

22. On salad:

Twitter: @wouldjastahp

23. On special glass:

Twitter: @cherryemoticon

24. On shades:

Facebook

25. On black coffee:

Twitter: @lisa_anne9999

26. On martinis:

Twitter: @hellwigcopter

27. On the kid's menu:

Twitter: @lolnotdev

28. On fine wine:

Facebook

29. On straws:

Twitter: @baz00per

30. On plates:

Facebook

31. On lending a helping hand:

Twitter: @_collins17

32. On ice:

Twitter: @karlsmallwood

33. On Uncle Arnie:

Facebook

34. On multiplication:

Twitter: @alivexinside

35. On returns:

Twitter: @back2boujee_

36. On email:

prince-gast.tumblr.com

37. On axes:

Twitter: @knifenerd

38. On closing:

Twitter: @katiekml

39. On Legos:

reddit.com

40. On fridges:

reddit.com

41. On movie sequels:

Twitter: @adamhlavac

42. On thickness:

Twitter: @emodionysus

43. On sending items back:

Twitter: @binxsicle

44. On lemonade:

clientsfromhell.tumblr.com

45. On tipping:

Twitter: @nicfurcoat

46. On opening:

dalishpariah.tumblr.com

47. On controllers:

Twitter: @rev_scarecrow

48. On tiles:

spark-of-jenius.tumblr.com

49. On wings, again:

cheshireinthemiddle.tumblr.com

50. On water:

Twitter: @lucia_attanasio

51. On change:

Twitter: @__bigo__

52. On BLTs:

pleasefireme.tumblr.com

53. On rare cats:

Twitter: @addison_peacock

54. On prices:

Twitter: @starbeamz

55. On chips:

jhenne-bean.tumblr.com

56. On paying:

gluten-free-pussy.tumblr.com

57. On dessert:

Twitter: @charlottecrook2

58. On subs:

Twitter: @jojoachew

59. On staff:

dalishpariah.tumblr.com

60. In conclusion:

Twitter: @han_shak

Related
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
