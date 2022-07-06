60 Times Customers Proved Beyond A Shadow Of A Doubt That They Are The Dumbest People On The Planet

Related
This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account
For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
Check your Facebook NOW – three creepy pages prove you’re being watched
FACEBOOK knows a lot more about you than you might think. The nosy app keeps track of your location, interests and more in order to target you with adverts. Much of the data the U.S. tech behemoth stores about you is available to view in your profile settings. A bit...
Worker leaves furious note after making shock discovery in office fridge – but angry letter is dividing opinion
A FUMING worker left an angry note in the office fridge after making a shocking discovery - but the irate letter has divided opinion. The message - typed in capital letters and expanded to take up an entire A4 piece of paper - took aim at the employee who dumped a ginormous watermelon on the office fridge’s top shelf.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Discovers 'Extraterrestrial' Coin in Roll of Quarters
"I would be super excited to find this," said one commenter. "And a little afraid. But mostly excited."
My neighbour painted their side of the fence without telling me, now my side looks awful & I’m fuming
A WOMAN has vented her frustration after her neighbour painted their side of the fence without telling her, leaving her side in need of painting, too. The anonymous woman, who is from the UK, took to Mumsnet where she explained: "To be annoyed my neighbour has painted their side of their fence...without telling me? My side looks awful now."
Inside Elon Musk’s messy divorce from his ‘trophy wife’ Justine who is ‘proud’ of teen after child cut ties with dad
ELON Musk may have made millions from a string of high profile tech companies and investments but his love life has been far more turbulent. In fact, the Tesla tycoon and dad-of-seven has been married three times to two different women and has dated a string of famous faces since first becoming a household name.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released a YouTube video showing a model of the aircraft’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
Customer shamed by woman working at grocery store for forgetting to scan one item
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. We live in a time when people just aren’t that kind to each other, don’t you think?
Inside Elon Musk’s complex family as daughter granted name change – including actresses and estranged relatives
THE IMAGINED stresses of operating multiple billion-dollar companies make it difficult to think of Elon Musk as a family man. But Musk is the son of two entrepreneurs and the eldest cousin in a large family of business dynamos - even without Elon, the name Musk would likely be a notable one today.
Amazon Is Being Called Out by Prime Members for Quietly Removing Free Whole Foods Deliveries
If you once depended on your Amazon Prime subscription to get free grocery deliveries from Whole Foods, the e-commerce giant may soon owe you some money. That is if two groups of Prime members have their way. Amazon is currently facing two class-action lawsuits as a result of the cancellation...
Optical illusion shows if you have a dirty mind – but the truth is actually far more innocent
OPTICAL illusions have long been used to trick your mind – and this one may make you think naughty thoughts. What you see first in this perfectly innocent image will show whether you have a dirty mind or not. The cheeky optical illusion left users struggling to un-see the...
Warning for ALL Gmail and Outlook users – check your inboxes right now
GMAIL and Outlook users are being warned over a dangerous new Facebook scam. Cyber-experts say scam artists are using a clever trick to con innocent users. Facebook has billions of users, so they're common targets for hack attacks. Now cyber-security professionals at Trustwave have revealed a new "spam attack". The...
Can You Spot the Engagement Ring Among the Watches?
Finding the engagement ring in this hidden image puzzle might be easier than finding the perfect time to propose.
'Nightmare': Woman's View From Plane Window Stuns Internet
Several users on Reddit were perplexed by the mysterious markings on a plane window.
Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused
As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
KFC customer finds 'disgusting' item in their popcorn chicken pack: 'I will never go back there again'
A KFC customer lashed out at the fast food giant for serving her 'mouldy' popcorn chicken. The frustrated customer said they were served the 'mouldy' food at the Ballina Fair store, northeast NSW, on Monday. However, a KFC spokesperson since said the grey patches on the chicken were not mould...
This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With
Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
Mum shares genius hack to keep her kids in bed for longer in the morning as people say she’s ‘won parenting’
A MUM has been praised for "winning parenting" after sharing her genius hack to keep her kids in bed for longer in the morning. Nicole DeRoy took to TikTok to share a video of herself sitting and having a leisurely cup of coffee as she waited for her two sons to get up.
KIDS・
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0