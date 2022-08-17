Wreck — cast, plot, first looks and all we know about the cruise ship comedy horror

Wreck on BBC3 will give you chills, thrills. and make you laugh! In the middle of the ocean, nobody can hear you scream and that’s certainly the case for the victims of the gruesome murders on board The Sacramentum cruise ship.

Formerly called Wrecked , recently changed to Wreck , the show has been described as a comedy with a slice of slasher movie, we see Ladhood star Oscar Kennedy play 20-year-old Jamie, a man determined to find out what happened to his missing sister on board the boat.

He must infiltrate the 3000-strong crew who appear to be completely oblivious to the brutal murders taking place under their noses. With an up-and-coming cast, Wrecked sees Jamie turn detective to uncover the sinister truth.

It's a six-part series filmed in Northern Ireland so check out these first-look images from on board The Sacramentum above and below. Judging by the amount of blood in some of them, there’s not much holiday spirit on this cruise!

So here's everything you need to know about Wreck on BBC3...

Wreck crew! Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Harriet Webb as Karen and Louis Boyer as Sam. (Image credit: BBC)

The six-part series Wreck will shown on BBC3 in 2022 as part of the BBC's Autumn TV schedule. All six episodes will also be released on BBC iPlayer. Watch this space and we’ll keep you posted when we discover the air date. We will also update with the US channel and release date for Wreck .

Is there a trailer for Wreck?

No not yet but if BBC3 release a Wreck trailer we’ll post it on here.

Wreck plot

Wreck follows 20-year-old Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), who is desperate to find his missing sister. She was working aboard The Sacramentum on a tour and vanished mid-charter. So Jamie signs up as a new recruit and must infiltrate the 3000-strong crew to find clues to his sister’s disappearance.

As Jamie becomes embedded into life aboard The Sacramentum, he's initiated into the mysterious ways of cruising crews and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff. It soon becomes clear that there are certain tribes within the staff, including the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers but what they all have in common is they are overworked and underpaid.

As the crew indulges in major partying and excess Jamie discovers that a number of grisly murders are taking place on the ship which everyone else seems oblivious to. So Jamie is forced to turn sleuth in an attempt to discover who is responsible.

Wreck sees Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) infiltrating the crew, here with Vivian (Thaddea Graham) and Olly (Anthony Rickman). (Image credit: BBC)

Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) wants to find out what happened to his missing sister on the deadly cruise. (Image credit: BBC)

Wreck cast — Oscar Kennedy as Jamie

Rising star Oscar Kennedy started out playing the young Nigel Slater in the series Toast in 2010. He’s since gone on to play Edward Turner in the series Hunted and Henry Tudor in The White Queen . Oscar has also had roles in The Politician’s Husband , Outlander, Home from Home and Ladhood . Last year he starred in the post apocalyptic school-based movie School’s Out Forever .

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie looking for clues in Wreck. (Image credit: BBC)

Thaddea Graham as Vivian

Thaddea plays Vivian in Wreck . She's best known for playing Kat in the BBC1 drama series Us which starred Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves. She played Bel in Doctor Who and starred in the TV series The Irregulars . She was also in The Letter for the King .

Thaddea Graham as Vivian and Oscar Kennedy as Jamie in Wreck. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Rowan as Danny

Playing Danny in Wreck is Jack Rowan who made a name for himself as Callum MacGregor in the hit BBC1 drama Noughts + Crosses . He also played boxer boy Bonnie in Peaky Blinders and starred in Channel 4 drama Born To Kill , plus Adulting and Boys from County Hell .

Wreck star Jack Rowan in Noughts and Crosses season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring?

Wreck has a great ensemble cast of young actors. I May Destroy You ’s Harriet Webb is playing Karen while former EastEnders and Game of Throne s star Alice Nokes plays Sophia. Jack Rowan's Noughts + Crosses co-star Jodie Tyack stars as Pippa, joining newcomers Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman and Diego Andres. Amber Grappy, who stars in Sky Atlantic series The Baby , is also appearing as is Miya Ocego playing Rosie.

Among the adult crew are Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Harriet Webb as Karen and Louis Boyer as Sam.

Alice Nokes as petrified Sophia in Wreck. (Image credit: BBC)

Cruise terror! Jodie Tyack as Pippa. (Image credit: BBC)

Miya Ocego playing glamorous Rosie in Wreck. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes on Wreck

Wreck was commissioned for BBC3 by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three and is produced by Euston Films, part of Fremantle with support from Northern Ireland Screen. It is executive produced by Noemi Spanos for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Chris Baugh (Boys from County Hell) has directed and executive produced all six episodes.

