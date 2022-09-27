FBI season 5: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama

FBI is back and viewers have high expectations for season 5, especially in light of how the series wrapped last spring.

The crime drama, as well as its two spinoff series, have been some of the more popular shows on CBS, helping the network be the most-watched network in the US for 2021-2022. Can CBS's fall 2022 TV lineup yield the same results?

With season 4 officially in the rearview mirror, here’s everything we know about FBI season 5.

When is the next FBI season 5 episode?

FBI season 5 premiered on Tuesday, September 20, kicking off FBI premiere night on the show ahead of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted .

The next new episode of FBI season 5 airs on Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis for the episode titled "Love Is Blind":

"When an officer is shot dead at a pawn shop along with the store's owner, the team tries to figure out why a young, recent Ivy League dropout is tied to the crime."

Take a look at the sneak peek.

FBI season 5 plot

FBI is one of only a handful of shows that returns to TV with a brand new season without having ever aired a previous season finale. Fans of the series will recall that the powers that be at CBS effectively shelved the season 4 finale this past spring.

Due to an unfortunate coincidence, the finale, which was supposed to showcase a student’s involvement in a deadly robbery, was scrapped the day it was to debut as hours earlier there was a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. As The Hollywood Reporter stated at the time of the CBS decision, it was unclear as to whether or not the episode would ever see the light of day. Well months later, the episode has still not been released and viewers are now in a brand new season.

In the last episode of season 4 that was aired titled "Kayla,” the team was investigating the murder of a DEA agent, while Special Agents Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) clashed over the best law enforcement tactics on a particular case.

Going forward, we expect more thought-provoking cases that provide a rollercoaster ride of entertainment for those that are fans of the crime drama genre. Additionally, after Special Agent Bell (Missy Peregrym) was forced to take some time off last season to recover from her injuries sustained from the exposure to sarin gas, viewers should expect her to be right back in the mix of things at some point this season.

FBI season 5 cast

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine at a crime scene on FBI. (Image credit: David M. Russell/CBS)

Leading the way as Special Agent Maggie Bell is actress Missy Peregrym ( Van Helsing , Heroes ), who cut her season 4 short as she went on maternity leave.

Peregrym fans will be excited to know that she's slated to return to the series mid-fall season.

Serving alongside Peregrym as Maggie’s partner is actor Zeeko Zaki who portrays Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan. Zaki has previously played Matt in the Valor series.

Rounding out the main cast for season 5 are Jeremy Sisto ( Clueless , Hangman ), Alana De La Garza ( Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders , Scorpion ), John Boyd ( Bones , Argo ) and Katherine Renee Turner ( The RAs ).

Additionally, we suspect season 4 latecomer Shantel VanSanten ( Shooter , The Boys ) to return to the FBI fold.

FBI season 5 trailer

It looks like CBS decided to release a combined trailer for FBI N ight. Check out the clip below.

How to watch FBI season 5

FBI airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Now if you’re someone that prefers to watch things at your own leisure, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

For UK fans of the show, although Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word that UK subscribers will be able to view the new season on the platform with a subscription, or if the season will air at a later date on another platform.