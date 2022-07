LAURINBURG — It’s been over a year since Brandon McDonald went missing and his mother only wants one thing. To know where her son’s remains are. Dena Cox, McDonald’s mother, said he’s her only child and she believes if he was still alive, he would’ve come home by now. “I know he’s already home, he’s with the good Lord, we just want to find his remains and lay him to rest,” she said.

