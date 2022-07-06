ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Churches come together to address gun violence in Hickory

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
HICKORY, N.C. — Several churches in Hickory are gathering Wednesday night to talk about how to help prevent ongoing gun violence.

Recently, two men were killed in two shootings.

Police believe a 16-year-old, who felt threatened at his home by a group of people, fired the gun, striking a 12-year-old child.

Faith leaders said they don’t have answers to the spike in violence, but they want to help prevent future shootings.

“Everybody has seen the violence that’s going on here in Hickory, especially with kids having guns,” said Christopher Nivens, with Mount Zion Baptist Church. “Just, quite frankly, it’s unacceptable. We need to come together. This is just a starting point. I don’t know the answer, but I hope by coming together, we can collectively come up with an answer.”

The community prayer vigil will be at 7 p.m. at the Mount Zion Baptist Church on Second Avenue Southeast.

