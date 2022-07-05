ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Scotland County deputies honored

By Staff report
The Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago

RALEIGH — Three deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office were awarded advanced deputy professional law enforcement certificates from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standard Commission last month. The deputies who received the certificates were Amy Locklear, Donald Flowers and Donald...

