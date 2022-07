Jessica Silva's equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto's side, only at the finals as a result of Russia's expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO