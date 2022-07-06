Hurricanes’ schedule for 2022-23 NHL season is out. Carolina to host Columbus for opener

Carolina Hurricanesí Sebastian Aho (20) and his teammates celebrate their 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday, May 20, 2022 during game two of the Stanley Cup second round at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes’ 25th anniversary season will begin against Columbus and end against Florida, and will feature the first outdoor game in Canes history.

The NHL released the 2022-23 season schedule Wednesday, a day before the start of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.

The 2023 NHL Stadium Series game highlights the Canes’ schedule. Carolina will face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Hurricanes will open the season at home on Oct 12 against the Blue Jackets. The final regular-season game, against the Panthers, is April 13 in Sunrise, Florida, as the Canes close with four of their last five games on the road.

The Canes’ longest homestand will be five games, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 25. Their longest road trip will be a six-game trip in late November and early December, beginning with a game against Pittsburgh.

The Canes will face the Colorado Avalanche, the 2022 Stanley Cup winners, in Denver on Nov. 12 and at PNC Arena on Nov. 17.

The Canes will play 19 of their first 28 games away from home, going to San Jose on Oct, 14 for the Sharks’ first game at home, starting a five-game road trip during the N.C. State Fair. Carolina will have 14 sets of back-to-back games in the season.

Carolina earlier announced its six-game preseason schedule that begins with a Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay.

The Canes have won divisional titles the past two seasons, winning a newly formed Central Division in the condensed 2020-21 season and then the Metropolitan Division this past season as the NHL returned to an 82-game schedule.

The Canes, in Rod Brind’Amour’s fourth year as head coach, were 54-20-8 last season and set franchise records in wins and points, topping the marks set by the 2006 Stanley Cup winners.

See the full schedule here (page 11).