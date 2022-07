College: Cornell University of Art & Sciences, University of Michigan Law School. Profession: Media Pundit, Author, Syndicated Columnist, Lawyer. Ann Hart Coulter is an American Conservative media specialist, blogger, conglomerate columnist, and lawyer. Coulter became a media pundit in the late 1990s as a critic of the administration of then-President Bill Clinton, appearing on print and cable news. She was outspoken about her dislike of Mr. Clinton, especially because of her experience of writing legal briefs for Paula Jones’s attorney, as well as the columns and briefs she wrote for the case. Thirteen top-selling books were published by Coulter, sharing her political beliefs.

