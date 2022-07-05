ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

Update! Missing Shelbyville Man Located Deceased

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shelbyville Police Department had been searching for a missing person since July 4. On Monday around 10 am Dustin Meeker left his residence on foot and did not take his cell phone or his car keys. On Tuesday night...

ontargetnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Arson under investigation in the Leanna Community

Authorities are working to solve an arson that occurred earlier this month. Currently, the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is seeking help from the public after the residential fire on Joe Brown Road in the Leanna Community. The fire broke out on the evening of July 3, 2022. The Fire...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Authorities Need Help Locating Missing Woman

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is seeking your help in locating 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller who has been missing since Monday. According to Sheriff Patrick Ray, Miller was last seen on July 4th around 4:00 p.m. at her home on Hurricane Ridge Road, Smithville. At the time she was reportedly wearing a black tee shirt possibly saying “DCHS Tigers”, black shorts knee length, and black tennis shoes with black “no show” socks. A white woman, Miller is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her eyes are blue and she has dark brown shoulder length hair. She also wears black frame glasses and has a tattoo of “Adam” across her forearm and “Tyler” on her right ankle.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, TN
On Target News

Utility Trailer Stolen from Hillsboro Location

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a stolen utility trailer that was stolen from the Hillsboro area sometime this week. Anyone that has any information on its whereabouts is asked to notify Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404.
On Target News

Missing Shelbyville Female Located Safe

The female listed below has located and is safe. Shelbyville Police thanks the public for its interest in this case. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Missing Person#Car Keys#Lifeline#Radio Tv#The Public Information#The Coffee Co#Sheriff S Dept
WHNT News 19

Officials search for missing Limestone County girl

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

2 arrested for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested Wednesday for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville; one of the batches tested positive for fentanyl. Metro police say 48-year-old Ronnie Drinks met an undercover detective at Riverfront Park and was arrested after the detective found 12.2 grams of cocaine in Drinks’ possession. He was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Drinks is being held on a $82,000 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Midstate family hit by suspected repeat DUI offender

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was recently charged with DUI second offense got behind the wheel, crashed, and ended up charged with DUI third offense. Advocates said a new state law could have prevented it, but for at least one Mid-State family, it was too late. Cory Robertson...
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennesseans being warned of a scam

Middle Tennesseans are being warned about an ongoing scam where at least three victims (two men/one woman) were each falsely told that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed. The scam begins with a male caller who says he is...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy